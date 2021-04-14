LOGAN — A man from Utah was once again arrested in Logan recently and charged with attempting to break into vehicles at Logan Regional Medical Center.
Jameel Latif Jouquin, 32, of Salt Lake City, Utah, is charged with automobile tampering, trespassing on posted land and attempted grand larceny.
The incident at LRMC happened at approximately 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 7. According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, Deputy J.L. Mathis with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department received a call through Logan County 911 about a man attempting to gain access into several vehicles in the LRMC parking area.
When Mathis arrived, the man, identified as Jouquin, was already detained by City of Logan patrolmen R. Adkins and M. Hall. The complaint states that Adkins and Hall had prior knowledge of Jouquin fleeing and being a flight risk.
Mathis located a female victim, who was sitting in her vehicle awaiting the arrival of the employee shuttle bus. She reportedly told Mathis that she observed Jouquin walking around vehicles and lifting door handles attempting to gain access.
The victim said Jouquin approached her, stared at her and then lifted her vehicle’s door handle. The victim also stated that Jouquin began to walk off when he saw the employee bus, but stared at her and others as they boarded the bus. She reported the incident to the LRMC security department.
Several sign at the employee parking lot warn the area is restricted to employees only and that anyone else will be prosecuted.
After being transported to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office for processing, Jouquin reportedly said he was on probation and had a hearing the day before and needed to talk to his probation officer. Jouquin also reportedly said he was “not really going to steal a vehicle,” but was “just going to use it for transportation.”
A criminal history check showed Jouquin had no active warrants, but had several prior charges for grand larceny. As reported by The Logan Banner on March 10, Jouquin was arrested Jan. 15 for attempting to break into a home at Holden and then subsequently trying to break into a police cruiser.
Jouquin was also arrested March 27 for reportedly attempting to steal a vehicle near the Logan County Courthouse and then fighting with police again.
Jouquin is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail after being arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Joe Mendez on April 7.
The West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority does not currently list his bond information.