HOLDEN — Police say a man broke into a home at Holden and then tried to break into a police cruiser.
Jameel L. Jouquin, 32, of Murray, Utah, is charged with breaking and entering, burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct following an incident that happened Tuesday, March 2. According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, Cpl. Coty A. Crum of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office was approached by a male victim who said a man had broken into his home along Hillcrest Drive in Holden.
While the victim chased the man from his residence, the suspect then reportedly tried to break into Crum’s cruiser. The suspect then ran toward an alley out back of Crum’s residence and then down Fieldstone Street, where he was later found near the print shop and detained.
Crum then went to speak with the victim, who said when he arrived at his residence, he noticed the back door had been kicked in. When he went inside, he was confronted by a man.
Jouquin was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Dwight Williamson on a $10,000 surety/cash bond.
He is behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail as of press time.
In other recent felony arrests listed in Logan County Magistrate Court, Matthew Jason Farley, 36, was jailed on charges of driving revoked for DUI, third offense.
Although the arrest was made on Jan. 15, his criminal complaint lists his arraignment as March 2 by Magistrate Williamson.
Farley has since posted bond.