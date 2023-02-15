Pictured in the first row, from left, are George Wright, professional recruiter at Cabell Huntington Hospital; Angie Swearingen, chief operating officer at St. Mary’s Medical Center; Tracy Teams, budget manager at Cabell Huntington Hospital; Kathy Hettlinger, director of food service at Cabell Huntington Hospital; Carol Bailey, executive director at United Way of the River Cities; Kathleen Beach, physician services HR coordinator at St. Mary’s Medical Center; Amy Browning, HR generalist at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Pictured in the second row, from left, are Bill Rosenberger, director of resource development at United Way of the River Cities; Tim Martin, chief operating officer at Cabell Huntington; Susan Beth Robinson, chief human resources officer at Mountain Health Network; Paul English Smith; chief administrative officer at Mountain Health Network; Dr. Kevin Yingling, CEO at Mountain Health Network.
HUNTINGTON — United Way of the River Cities has received a donation of more than $83,000 through Mountain Health Network’s annual workplace campaign and other gifts.
The support comes from corporate donations and pledges from employees of Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Pleasant Valley Hospital and HIMG.
“Mountain Health Network employees are people who are clearly committed to helping those in need by providing them with top-quality health care,” Carol Bailey, executive director at United Way of the River Cities, said in a news release. “Their generous support of our work shows that this commitment extends to helping neighbors who need some extra assistance in other life areas, too.”
The combined gifts and pledges to United Way totaled $83,645, which includes $15,000 to be used in 2023 to support various programs and events, including the Celebration of Excellence, the River Cities Cornhole Classic and Read Across the River Cities.
“There are so many amazing people at Mountain Health Network whose love of the community extends outside the walls of the hospitals and medical centers,” Bill Rosenberger, director of resource development for United Way of the River Cities, said in the release. “We’re humbled by the trust that Mountain Health Network has in us to ensure those dollars are stewarded well, whether it supports grant-funded programs impacting food insecurity, homelessness and low-income households to internal United Way programs that focus on financial stability and education.”
“Mountain Health Network and the United Way of the River Cities share a commitment to improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve,” said Kevin Yingling, RPh, MD, FACP, CEO, Mountain Health Network. “We are proud to support this important work and look forward to witnessing the impact of these funds on the lives of our neighbors.”
Donations from corporate campaigns and individuals allow United Way of the River Cities to support local nonprofits in the form of grants to target critical issues in the areas of health, education, financial stability and safety net services. Last year, more than $525,000 was awarded to 26 organizations in UWRC’s five-county service area of Cabell, Lincoln, Mason and Wayne counties in West Virginia, and Lawrence County, Ohio.
If you or your employer is interested in donating to United Way of the River Cities, contact Rosenberger at 304-523-8929 ext 112 or visit donate.unitedwayrivercities.org.