Exterior of Valley Health East Huntington is pictured in 2021. Applications for the Valley Health Minority Health Care Scholarship are due by April 30.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Applications for the Valley Health Minority Health Care Scholarship are due by April 30.

The brief application consists of five short paragraph-length question responses, a letter of recommendation, proof of school enrollment status, and post-secondary acceptance letter, if available.

