MOUNT GAY — Popular local grocery store Valley Market will reopen this Thursday, July 22, after being closed for over a year.
The store, known for its classic hometown feel and popular deli, closed its doors in April 2020 shortly after the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic and local residents have since wondered whether and when it would ever make a return. Last week, the community received a definitive answer to that question.
Shortly after the flooding that occurred in the area in early March, trash bins appeared in front of the building and the store’s owners could be seen cleaning the store of its old stock. After more than a year, on May 23, a post on the Valley Market Facebook page confirmed that the popular hometown business would be making a return “soon.”
Several more posts throughout May, June and early July continued to tease the store’s eventual reopening, with captions like “All trails lead to Valley Market’s re-opening!” along with photos of new stock items. Finally, on July 16, Valley Market announced that it would be open for business beginning Thursday, July 22.
The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday of each week and closed on Sundays and Mondays. Valley Market is located at 50 Holden Road in Logan, across from Kroger at Mount Gay.