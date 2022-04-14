After a nearly two-year hiatus, the Vandalia Gathering, promoted as West Virginia’s largest cultural celebration and family get-together, will return Memorial Day Weekend for three days of authentic Appalachian music, dance, tall tales and food on the state Capitol Complex in Charleston.
The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History oversees the Vandalia Gathering.
“We want everyone to know that we’re coming back and coming back strong,” said Adam Jones, cultural program manager for the department.
There was some doubt about whether that would happen, Jones acknowledged — at least, there were plenty of people who called last year wondering if the Vandalia Gathering was done.
Last year’s afternoon concert and awards ceremony, which stood in for the 45-year-old culture festival, confused some.
“I had to assure them that no, we’re not going anywhere,” he said.
Jones said he and others within the department are hoping this year’s Vandalia Gathering, more than perhaps most years, will be like a family reunion. They’re not only hoping to welcome back festival regulars, but first-time attendees, as well.
“We want this to be a family reunion and everyone getting back together again,” Jones said.
This year’s gathering will have nearly all of the sights and sounds of past festivals, though maybe not all the tastes. Because of health safety concerns, the department has dropped the baking competition.
“But we’ve got all the food vendors you expect coming back,” he said.
Jones said he hoped the festival would expand in the coming years and was interested in exploring some new ideas for the event.
He added that while most everything would be back this year, the festival will look a little different — but not because of COVID-19.
“They’re doing a lot of construction at the Capitol,” he said. “We’ll have to move some of the outdoor events around.”
With about six weeks to go before the event, Jones said they are still planning and organizing. The program manager said he was trying to get past Vandalia Award winners to perform at the nightly concerts. One person he said he didn’t expect to have to ask twice is storyteller and emcee, Bill Hairston.
Hairston, who has participated in every Vandalia Gathering since 1977, coordinates the annual Liars Contest. Last year, in acknowledgement of his many contributions, he became a Vandalia Award winner.
Jones said he couldn’t imagine Hairston not being there.
“There’s no way Bill is getting rid of us,” he said. “He’d have to move out of state or something.”