Logan Banner
LOGAN - Several vehicles parked near the Logan Pediatrics and Dermatology Associates building at the Fountain Place Mall in Logan were damaged Tuesday afternoon by rocks that fell off the mountain side.
No one was injured by the rocks. Logan Police said those affected have been advised to contact mall officials or their insurance companies to settle the issue.
Falling rocks have been documented at the Fountain Place Mall in the past. One such case was published by the West Virginia Record in December 2016, when Kristie R. Hainer filed a lawsuit in Logan County Circuit Court against the mall for an injury she claims was caused by a rockfall on March 4, 2015.