WILLIAMSON — The fourth annual Dirt Days is set to once again bring outdoor enthusiasts to downtown Williamson this spring.
The event is set for April 27-30 and vendor registration is open.
WILLIAMSON — The fourth annual Dirt Days is set to once again bring outdoor enthusiasts to downtown Williamson this spring.
The event is set for April 27-30 and vendor registration is open.
The deadline for vendor applications is April 1. The deadline for sponsor applications is March 27. All submitted applications will be reviewed by the Dirt Days management staff.
Applicants will receive an email from staff notifying if their application is approved or denied.
Accepted vendors will be able to set-up/stage on First Avenue in Williamson beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 28. Vendors who do not set-up/stage on Friday will be able to do so from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 29.
Operational time for vendors will be from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Vendors will have the option of setting up at the mud pit in addition to their location(s) on First Avenue for no additional charge. At the mud pit location however, there is no power available. The mud pit will be operational during a specific time frame on Friday and Saturday night.
Work has already been underway to promote and solicit new vendors for the upcoming festival, including during a recent event at the West Virginia State Capitol.
“My first Tourism Day was fantastic,” said Ashley Hatfield, Tug Valley Area CVB executive director. “It was great to see so many people, especially our government officials, come together in support of West Virginia tourism. I saw a lot of interest in Dirt Days as people approached the table and we have some really exciting things planned for the event this year.”
Last year’s event was once again a success for the city. Mayor Charlie Hatfield said last year’s event saw the streets bustling and that he had talked with many of the visitors coming into town for the weekend.
Visitors came from multiple states to ride on the Hatfield and McCoy trail system, as well as enjoy vendors downtown. The city also offered a mud pit and dirt drag race strip for riders, which will make a return for the 2023 event
“The things that we’ve added in Williamson make us unique — our mud pit, our drag strip course for them to race on,” Charlie Hatfield said during last year’s event. “We’ve got the Christmas tree for the lights and time slips, it’s just a huge hit.”
Hatfield said the event grew in its third year, both in the attendance and in the offerings from the city at the event. The drag strip and mud pit were both larger than in the previous year. More additions are expected for this spring’s event.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.