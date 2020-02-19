WASHINGTON, D.C. — High schoolers Joshua Hatfield of Verdunville and Carson Winkie of Bridgeport have been selected to represent West Virginia for the United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP).
“I’m excited Joshua and Carson will be joining me in Washington as part of the competitive Youth Senate Program,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) in a release. “I am always inspired by the young people of our state and their potential. Both of these young men are incredibly diligent students with impressive resumes and a clear dedication to West Virginia. I am confident they will make great representatives for our state, and I can’t wait to get to know them better in March when they come to our nation’s capital.”
“I look forward to meeting with this year’s student delegates from West Virginia, Joshua and Carson and having them with us here in Washington,” said Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). “Joshua and Carson are both incredible young people who have exhibited tremendous leadership through their commitment to their studies and involvement in their communities. These young leaders are the future of our state and their passion for our democracy is inspiring. I’m confident they will represent our great state well when they are here in Washington.”
The USSYP was created in 1962 and has been sponsored by the Senate and fully funded by The Hearst Foundations since inception. The mission of the program is to help instill within each class of USSYP student delegates more profound knowledge of the American political process and a lifelong commitment to public service. In addition to the program week, The Hearst Foundations provide each student with a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship with encouragement to continue coursework in government, history and public affairs.