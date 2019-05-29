By JORDYN JOHNSON
HD Media
BECKLEY - Though he's only been volunteering as a driver who takes veterans to their medical appointments for about two weeks, Dee Quinn said the gig has been nothing but great so far.
The program Quinn is involved with is a nationwide effort providing free transportation to different U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs medical facilities for veterans who do not have other means of transportation.
Quinn learned about the program through his involvement in the Lions Club and after meeting all the requirements, began driving.
"I thought this would be a very good service to the community," he said.
Disabled American Veterans, the charity organization which operates the program, started the transportation network to help veterans get to their medical appointments after the federal government terminated its similar program that helped veterans pay for their transportation.
Now, a similar situation is occurring in West Virginia, and the four VA hospitals, located in Clarksburg, Martinsburg, Huntington and Beckley, and 10 clinics throughout the state are in a frenzied search to find volunteer drivers.
In 2014, the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance took over the program from the DAV and decided that instead of relying on a network of volunteers to take veterans to their various appointments, they would begin paying drivers.
On July 1, the state will be relinquishing its total control over the program and rejoining forces with the DAV. Starting on that date, drivers will no longer be paid and the program will rely solely on volunteers to stay afloat.
The decision to stop paying drivers was not an easy one for Cabinet Secretary Dennis Davis and his staff.
"We ran into some financial challenges," he said. "Namely, we didn't have enough money to buy the number of vehicles we needed and pay the drivers."
The state-run program operated on a $600,000 yearly budget, which covered the cost of maintaining a fleet of about 50 vehicles and providing drivers with a small stipend.
Davis said the question came down to, "What do you want to do?," and a choice had to be made between paying drivers and updating the vehicles used for transportation.
"I told some of the drivers, 'Listen, if this keeps going on, you're going to [have to] transport veterans on your back,'" he said.
Davis and his staff made the decision to update its fleet, with plans to replace all vehicles within three years.
"The purpose of the program was to transport veterans. It was not the purpose of the program to create jobs for veterans; that's someone else's duty and responsibility," he said. "We're trying to get these veterans to the hospital, and so based on what we said, we need to stick to the mission here."
The service the drivers provide doesn't go unnoticed by the veterans who use the program.
William Lyons is an Army veteran who lives near the VA hospital in Beckley and relies on the program to be able to make his appointments.
"I don't know what we'd do without these vans," he said. "I only live three miles from here, but it's still too far to walk, and the taxi service and public transportation service is no good."
Lyons said without people who volunteer, like Quinn, he wouldn't know what he would do to make his appointments.
Mark French, an Army and Navy veteran who relies even more heavily on the program, uses the service around four times a week to go to what is known as "Adult Day Health Care," where veterans can go for social activities, peer support, companionship and recreation.
"We really depend on the DAV," he said. "I have two herniated disks in my back, so I depend on the DAV very much. I could probably walk there, but I couldn't walk back."
According to 2018 estimates from the United States Census Bureau, the number of veterans in West Virginia is around 140,000, almost 8 percent of the entire state population.
All of these veterans use some form of health care, but for many, their best option is to go to one of the VA medical facilities.
These VA hospitals and clinics provide eligible veterans with the care they need, from things as simple as flu shots to more complex procedures like surgery. Typically, veterans receive this health care at a lower cost than what they would have to pay at a regular hospital.
French said it's extremely easy for him to schedule a ride - all he has to do is request one about two days in advance.
There is some uncertainty about how the program will be affected by the impending change. Drivers serving VA hospitals in both Beckley and Huntington have decided to stop participating since they no longer will be paid.
Brie Lehew, the voluntary service officer/chief in Beckley, said the hospital has been working extremely hard to recruit new volunteers before the switch takes place in July.
They currently have 37 drivers in their pool, but Lehew said around seven of them are planning to quit once the program goes to volunteer-only.
"We went out into the community, and we heavily, heavily recruited," she said. "So I've had, probably within the last three months, 17 engagements in the community like Lions Club, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vietnam Veterans of America."
Lehew said Sara Yoke, public affairs officer at the hospital, has also been working diligently to help spread the word that volunteers are desperately needed.
"Our critical areas right now that I'm most concerned about is our southern counties," Lehew said. "We're pretty set around Raleigh [County] and Beckley because we've got a large conglomeration of veterans in this area."
She said these southern counties, such as Wyoming, Mingo, McDowell and Mercer, are going to get hit hard if more volunteers are not found.
Lehew said the switch is going to put a greater burden on the transportation network and the community itself, and could possibly affect veterans if they do not have drivers.
"I think we're in a much better situation down here because Sara and I have been on it all the time," she said. "It's just the time frame to get people on board. It's a process."
William McMullen has been the DAV dispatcher at the Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center, in Huntington, and is worried that the switch is going to leave veterans without drivers to take them to their appointments.
"I really can't see strictly a volunteer getting up at 4 o'clock in the morning and working those long hours," he said. "It's just hard for me to fathom that."
Drivers who work out of the Huntington location also serve areas of Ohio and Kentucky, with some logging more than 300 miles a day.
McMullen said there were originally 30 drivers in his network. However, due to the decision to end the stipend, 13 of them quit.
"I personally feel like it's going to impact an awful lot of veterans as far as them getting to their appointments, and then the people we pick up and bring in here, they just cannot understand why this would happen because they've always gotten good service," he said.
McMullen said he thinks around 100 volunteers would be a good amount to keep the program running smoothly in Huntington. Lehew estimated 75 volunteers would be a good number for Beckley.
Davis said he hopes to get 400 to 500 volunteers, statewide, to help the program flourish.
Those who wish to volunteer can do so by calling their local VA hospital or clinic. Drivers must have a valid drivers license, be at least 21 years old, be able to be insured and must pass both a physical examination and background check.
"We're trying to help; that's all we're doing," Davis said. "We're trying to help the VA on the one hand, and we're trying to help the veteran on the other. That's all we're trying to do."