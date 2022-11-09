LOGAN — In addition to the annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony, the Logan community veterans will also be honored with the official groundbreaking of the new Loganwood housing complex with Friday.
The City of Logan will host its annual Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11 beginning at 10 a.m.
The parade will begin at Veterans Park on Midelburg Island — where the doughboy statue is located — and make its way through downtown, where it will eventually circle back to Veterans Park.
One hour later, Veterans Park will be home to another yearly Veterans Day tradition in Logan; a ceremony featuring a 21-gun salute by veterans and a guest speaker.
Following the ceremony will be a free spaghetti dinner inside Logan Middle School compliments of the Kiwanis Club of Logan and the Logan County Commission.
Following both of those events, the long-awaited groundbreaking ceremony of the Loganwood Apartments complex will be held at 2 p.m. The construction of Loganwood will provide 33 affordable, family apartments with a preference for income-eligible veterans in need of housing.
The apartments will be available in one and two-bedroom options. The developer building the structure will be AU Associates, Inc., the same firm that built the Logan Landing Apartments on the east end of Stratton Street four years ago.
Officials from the Logan Housing Corporation, the City of Logan, AU Associates, and other funding partners will be on hand to celebrate Friday’s groundbreaking.
The groundbreaking will take place at 314 Hudgins Street, Logan, located just past the Logan Post Office. A complete report on Loganwood and the groundbreaking will be included in the Nov. 16 edition of The Logan Banner.