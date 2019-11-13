Veterans Day weekend was met with numerous celebrations in Logan County for those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.
On Saturday, Nov. 9, the annual City of Logan Veterans Day Parade made its way through downtown. This year’s parade included the Logan High School Future Leaders Program, the Logan High School Marching Band, the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 733, the Logan Shrine Club and others.
On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, a crowd of veterans, citizens and local leaders gathered at Veterans Park in front of Logan Middle School for a ceremony that included a 21-gun salute, flag raising, playing of “Taps” and singing of the National Anthem. This year’s guest speaker was Rev. Donnie Wells, and Logan County Sheriff Sonya M. Dingess Porter read remarks from U.S. Rep. Carol Miller (R-W.Va.).
Following the ceremony, a free spaghetti lunch sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Logan was held inside Logan Middle School.
Elsewhere in the county, the town of Chapmanville celebrated veterans with a special dinner and presentation at the Tracy Vickers Community Center, and a new independent film highlighting the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder — titled “Homemade” — was screened at the Fountain Place Cinema 8.
The week prior, schools across the county also celebrated veterans with various in-school programs.
To see photo galleries from this year's Logan Veterans Day Parade and from the ceremony at Veterans Park, visit the Photos section at www.LoganBanner.com.
