MUD FORK - Combat veterans and members of the public attended a forum at the Word of Life Church on April 2 to address concerns of potential cutbacks to the veterans outstation in Henlawson.
Rudy "Troy" Varney, Chapter 308 President of the Vietnam Veterans of America, first brought attention to the potential cutbacks last December. The vet center was scheduled to be open only three days a week at the beginning of the year. Officials from the Department of Veterans Affairs were in attendance Tuesday to hear firsthand accounts regarding the need for the outstation.
According to the website for Veterans Affairs, Congress created the Vet Center Program in response to many Vietnam era veterans experiencing readjustment problems.
Since 1991, Congress has extended Vet Center eligibility to veterans of other wars such as Lebanon, the Persian Gulf and Operation Enduring Freedom.
According to Varney, the Henlawson Outstation gradually gained two counselors and an office manager. However, one counselor and the office manager positions were removed to other facilities.
Gary W. Jarrell, director of the Charleston Vet Center, said "We're not going to stop supporting you. We're here for each and everyone of you."
Veterans fear the gradual reduction of the center's presence may lead to the vet center being cut from budgeting altogether. Moreover, Varney asserted two years without the additional counselor has hurt retention of veterans to the program.
Joanne Boyle, a licensed clinical social worker, is a deputy district director for Readjustment Counseling Services and says the Logan Outstation will not be closing. Boyle told the audience that Veterans Affairs is constantly evaluating how best to serve combat veterans. She said population declines for veterans in a community, resource demand and budget cuts drive the allocation of resources.
"We don't have any extra money, as a program, to hire new people wherever we think we might need them," she said.
Representatives from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito's office announced an initiative to assist veterans applying for a new Veterans ID card. The card, rolled out by the government in 2018, is proof of military service and can be used to redeem discounts afforded veterans. However, the new ID card will not replace the Veteran Health Identification Card or the Department of Defense Identification Card. The new identification card was approved by Congress nearly four years ago. Boyle pointed out, statistically speaking, around 20 veterans still commit suicide every day in the U.S. She also said it is the VA's responsibility to seek out and identify areas where veterans are not receiving any service.
Ron Cross, a combat veteran and school bus driver, said veterans are being left behind in contrast to combat training.
"If just one vet comes to that center for counseling," Cross said, "Don't leave him behind."
Currently, counseling is available 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the outstation in Henlawson. Veterans are encouraged to call 304-752-4453 or the 24-Hour toll-free number 877-WAR-VETS (927-8387).