LOGAN - A man has chosen not to press charges against another man who allegedly stole his truck last week, an incident that led to a two-day search.
According to a release from the Logan County Sheriff's Department, on Wednesday, July 31, Lt. Brian Cobb received a complaint from Ricky Vance about a 1991 black extended-cab Toyota truck that was stolen from Stereo Video Unlimited, located along Enterprise Drive in the Mount Gay/Black Bottom area. Vance was able to provide registration and a VIN number.
Video surveillance showed a thin white male take the truck and drive away from Stereo Video onto Mud Fork Road.
The theft occurred around 4 p.m. but was not reported until 6 p.m. because Vance didn't realize the truck had been stolen until he reviewed video footage from his place of work.
The LCSD placed a public notice to be on the lookout for the truck, and several tips provided by the community on Aug. 1 indicated that the truck was possibly spotted along W.Va. 44. Various video surveillance from businesses and a residence along W.Va. 44 confirmed that the truck was spotted in the area traveling south of Omar.
A suspect, Charles Canterbury, was located by Cobb during a traffic stop on Horsepen Mountain on Friday, Aug. 2. Canterbury was not in the stolen truck; instead, he was a passenger in another car.
Canterbury was interviewed and confessed to taking the truck. Canterbury said he was unable to find a ride home from Logan and noticed the keys in the ignition of the vehicle and stole it.
He said he drove south on W.Va. 44, abandoned the truck along Hatfield-McCoy Trail 39 at Sarah Ann and walked to his residence from there.
After confessing to the crime, he showed Cobb where he abandoned the truck. It was found undamaged and was returned to its owner with all its contents.
At this time, police say the truck's owner, who is Vance's father, does not want to press charges against Canterbury.
"My dad believes in giving a man a second chance to do some good, I guess," Vance told Sheriff Sonya M. Dingess Porter on Monday. "He's a one-of-a-kind guy."
Porter said if they wish to file charges at a later date, they can still do so.
"Mr. Canterbury is a very lucky man that Ricky and his dad are giving him a second chance," Porter said. "This is not always the case, and I hope he does learn from his mistake."
Porter also stressed the importance of not leaving keys or anything of value in your vehicle.
"This is not the first time this summer that a vehicle has been stolen because the keys had been left in it," she said. "It makes a person's vehicle an easy target. When parking your vehicle, make sure to remove all your value items, take your keys with you and lock your vehicle doors."
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196.