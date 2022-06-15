LOGAN — The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office and the State of West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance (WVDVA) launched a Virtual Access Site at the WVDVA benefits office in Logan this week, according to a news release.
The Logan office is the second location to launch a Virtual Access Site, which offers veterans and claimants a comfortable, private space equipped with internet access and the assistance needed to meet virtually with Veterans Affairs Regional Office staff via a secure video connection.
“We understand there are many rural veterans living around the state of WV who live too far from the Regional Office to visit us in person and who have unreliable telephone and internet services. This partnership with the WVDVA allows us to reach those underserved Veterans by giving them a secure and reliable means of contact with us,” said Linda Parker, director of the Regional Office.
The WVDVA hopes to have Virtual Access Sites set up in all 15 of their WV benefits offices by the end of the calendar year. Sites are currently set up in the Charleston and Logan offices, with sites in Lewisburg and Wheeling set to launch soon.
Veterans and claimants can visit the WVDVA benefits offices at 300 Technology Drive in South Charleston or 120 Nick Savas Drive in Logan from 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to meet virtually with a benefits counselor from the Regional Office.
Veterans and claimants can always schedule an appointment online by visiting https://vets.force.com/VAVERA to speak directly with a public contact representative, or by calling 304-399-9205. And they can continue to interact with the Veterans Benefits Administration virtually by accessing benefits information at www.va.gov. For claim specific questions, call 1-800-827-1000.