INSTITUTE, W.Va. — West Virginia State University’s Center for the Advancement of STEM is partnering with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Youth Environmental Program to host a virtual Environmental Superheroes STEM camp for West Virginia third- and fourth-graders. The four-week program launches Thursday, March 4.

“Students will become Environmental Superheroes by learning how they can take action every day to help the planet in a big way,” said Hannah Payne, director of WVSU CASTEM. “We will use a hands-on, fun approach to teaching students such topics as what can and cannot be reused or recycled, and engaging them in activities that divert waste from the landfill.”

Activities will include:

  • Learning how to conduct trash inventories
  • Discovering composting at home
  • Making paper from recycled materials
  • Creating board games from household items
  • Becoming certified Environmental Superheroes

Supplies will be provided to participants via mail.

The camp will launch with a live orientation session via Zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 4. Content will be delivered through pre-recorded videos and open office hours each week. The camp is free to participate. Space is limited, and registration is required. To sign up, visit wvstateu.edu/CASTEM.