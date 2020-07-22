LOGAN — The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Logan County continues to rise.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Logan County stood at 65 positive cases of the virus, an increase of 10 from the evening before. The numbers have continued to rise over the past week in Logan and surrounding counties, as several church outbreaks have been reported in the region.
At least four cases of the virus in Logan County have been traced to gospel singing events that happened at four local churches, according to Logan County Health Department Director Steve Browning. One Logan County case was traced to the North Charleston Apostolic Church in Charleston, where at least 24 total cases were linked to.
That church has voluntarily agreed to close for three weeks for cleaning, and at least one Logan County church is closed for deep cleaning.
Browning said the positive cases caused by church services are due to congregations sitting and standing in close proximity to each other without taking precautions like wearing masks, and activities such as singing, which he said can send out tiny droplets that spread the virus.
“That’s a difficult line to walk right there, so I’m just going to attribute it to close proximity and not taking the best precautions to avoid coming in contact,” Browning said.
On Monday, a Facebook post by the Logan County Health Department caused a stir. The post attempted to quell concerns regarding the West Virginia Freedom Festival, which was held from July 1-4 in downtown Logan, and stated that no positive cases of the coronavirus in Logan County have been linked to the festival.
“We know there has been much concern regarding the WV Freedom Festival and COVID-19. We are aware that a performer did test positive, however, his infectious period was WELL after his performance,” the post stated. “Today, being July 20, and the Freedom Festival ending on July 4, we do not expect any positives to be associated with this event.”
The performer the post referred to is Coal Valley News reporter Phil Perry, a Boone County resident who played at the festival on July 2 with 1980s rock tribute band Hair Supply. Perry tested positive on Wednesday, July 15, and immediately went public with his diagnosis. He has since tested negative, and you can read his story regarding his experience with COVID-19 at www.CoalValleyNews.com.
Browning reiterated his feelings about the festival during his weekly update to The Logan Banner on Tuesday. He said the likelihood of positive cases stemming from the festival are low as nearly three weeks have passed since it ended.
“All I was trying to do on that was just simply say that I don’t think we need to continue to worry about that event,” Browning said. “It’s been 17 days now, and I realize that people are upset at that post. That wasn’t my intention. My intention was to, maybe, relieve some people that might have been mad. It wasn’t to give anything or get anything from anywhere except to say, ‘Hey look, I don’t think that we can attribute this rise to that. There’s no contacts between the positive cases we had anybody else.’
“It would be difficult at this point in time — nothing’s impossible — to trace anything back to it,” Browning concluded. “We’re a long way out — and that’s not to say anything’s possible — but if somebody was symptomatic from that, they would have came forward, I believe, at this point in time.”
Browning added that it is not certain whether Perry contracted the disease at the festival, and that if he did, he likely would not have been able to have spread it due to not reaching the WHO-defined infectious period, which is 24-48 hours prior to symptom onset.
“His symptoms started well after his infectious period, which is 48 hours prior to symptoms,” Browning said.
Looking forward, Browning anticipates positive cases to continue to climb for the remainder of July and all of August. He said he feels the best method to slow the spread right now is to practice precautions like wearing face masks.
“I would not be surprised if, at the end of the month, we’re at 100, which it looks like we’re going to get there or close to it, and definitely by the middle of August, we’re going to be well into the triple digits,” Browning said. “That’s what I think. That’s just a guesstimate, and somebody’s going to hold me to that, I’m sure, but that’s just a guess, and there are face-maskers and there’s not face-maskers, but I think right now, that’s probably one of our only chances to slow the tide.”
In response to the rising cases, Logan Regional Medical Center announced Monday the reimplementation of their previous zero-visitor policy, effective Tuesday.
A free drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 will be available from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at the LEASA County Public Rescue site at 26 ½ Main Ave., in Logan.
Residents who want additional information regarding testing may call the Logan County Health Department at 304-792-8630.
NOTE: Due to HIPAA regulations, Phil Perry’s name was not explicitly mentioned by Steve Browning. Perry has given express permission for his name to be used in this article.