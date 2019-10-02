Gilbert has been preparing for the thousands of riders who will be coming to town for the 2019 National TrailFest.
We cannot express how thankful and thrilled we are to be able to host this fun event in our town once again. We have once again sold out of local lodging and are sending the overflow to other towns and counties. We have primitive campsites still available on a first-come, first-served basis. This event is not only good for Gilbert, but many businesses in our county benefit as well.
We have a great deal of vendors coming, and our main sponsor is Honda. They will have the new Talon to take a test drive and see if it fits you. We greatly appreciate Honda and their support. They are hosting a free Saturday evening dinner to the first 300 to sign up and must be a registered attendee. Shentel, Progressive and Send It! Off Road are also top sponsors. We have many businesses and individuals who have come to offer support, and we are forever grateful.
Trail riders are always welcome in Gilbert, but we try very hard to make this event spectacular. Each year, we try to mix it up a bit and add things to do. We hand out over $3,000 in cash and merchandise prizes. From Vegas Night on Thursday, where all who register get to play roulette and win grand prizes such as helmets, riding gear, ATV accessories and more, to Poker Run, Dice Run, Scavenger Hunt and games, all included with registration, to concerts to Barrel Racing and Tug of War, there is so much fun! This year, we have added a Zipline, Mechanical Bull and Rock Wall Climb. We have inflatables that are free for the children.
We have three music concerts, one on Friday and two on Saturday, that the crowd enjoys — plus they never stop muddin’ all the while the music plays. This year, Nashville’s John King is the headliner band for Saturday night. John is an upcoming star, and you can catch him on tour or on YouTube.
The Larry Joe Harless Community Center is where all the action takes place and is also hosting an Arts and Crafts Fair with tons of merchandise available for purchase.
The ATV/UTV and Dirt Bike Costume Parade is on Saturday evening, and the decorations and designs are amazing. The parade reaches from one end of town to the other with participants.
We have Send It! Off Road that has custom designed a kid’s battery-operated side by side to give away, and it is loaded with everything, including leather seats, MP3/USB/SD card with Bluetooth, LED head and tail lights, plus many more features that some child is going to jump for joy to win.
The Veterans No. 308 group is selling chances on a brand new side by side that will be raffled to a lucky winner on Sunday, Oct. 13. Chances are being sold now and at the event. We could not put this event on without a lot of support and hard work. Another side by side will be given away free by Southern Baptist Church.
We have out-of-state trail riders that come in just to help with the operation of TrailFest. We greatly appreciate all the volunteer help. Sunday, we have the fun event for the children, the Battery Operated Kids’ Race, which begins at 2 p.m. They feel like they are a part of the event when they get to “race” each other.
We have a great team of employees that I cannot stress how hard they work to prepare for this event. I tip my hat to them and can boastfully say, “Job well done!”