Shelter employee Jocelyn Jones walks Biscuit around the grounds outside the main building as the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter conducts the Thanksgiving Walk-a-Thon on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Local shelter dogs stretched their legs and maybe got a “pup cup” or two Saturday, thanks to people who spent a few hours with them.
The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter hosted a Thanksgiving Walk-a-Thon and invited volunteers to come by and take a dog out of the kennel for a walk. Andrea Parkins, the office manager for the shelter, said similar events have been held in the past.
“It’s enriching because they get to hang out with new people … and they get to see new things and be in different situations,” Parkins said.
Dogs come to the shelter with various experiences with people, Parkins said. Events like the walk-a-thon can provide dogs a break away from the other animals and happenings at the shelter. Having the event around a holiday also means that some people may have extra free time from work to spend with the dogs.
Parkins said people often choose to take the dogs to Ritter Park to explore and play. Some also pick up a pup cup from a local restaurant as a treat, she added. It’s like a field trip for the dogs.
Having volunteers to walk dogs is one of the biggest needs at the shelter, according to Parkins. To learn more about volunteering, information can be found on the shelter’s website, www.hcwanimalshelter.com, or by calling 304-696-5551.
“I tell people, ‘They’re not going to know who you are, but when you’ve got that leash in your hands, they’re going to know that and they’re going to get really excited,’” Parkins said.
Some who volunteer do adopt the dogs after spending time with them, Parkins said.
Over the weekend, the animal shelter offered an adoption special for Black Friday. All black dogs and cats had reduced adoption fees of $25 for dogs and $10 for cats with approved applications.
