Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — Local shelter dogs stretched their legs and maybe got a “pup cup” or two Saturday, thanks to people who spent a few hours with them.

The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter hosted a Thanksgiving Walk-a-Thon and invited volunteers to come by and take a dog out of the kennel for a walk. Andrea Parkins, the office manager for the shelter, said similar events have been held in the past.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

Recommended for you