WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Vice President Mike Pence, along with several other national and state leaders, came to The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, on Saturday for a roundtable meeting regarding the state’s COVID-19 response.
Pence is the leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. He praised Gov. Jim Justice, owner of the resort and a Republican, for his efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and safely reopen the state.
“Thank you for your leadership during this extraordinarily challenging time,” Pence said in a release from the governor’s office. “I truly do believe, Governor, that because of your leadership and because of this team you have assembled and because of the cooperation of the people of West Virginia, you have saved lives in this state.”
Pence also delivered a message from President Trump.
“The President wanted me to be here with a very special message to you,” Pence said in the release. “We are with you. We are going to stay with you until the day comes we can put this coronavirus in the past once and for all.”
Pence and Justice were joined for the briefing by Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, Republican Congresswoman Carol Miller, Republican Congressman Alex Mooney, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma, West Virginia Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh and West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. James Hoyer.
Pence also commended the state’s economy and the fact that 83% of West Virginia small businesses are currently open, as well as the governor’s plan for reopening public schools.
“We are truly grateful for the leadership that you have shown, your team has shown, your delegation to Washington, D.C., has shown,” Pence said in the release. “Very soon, West Virginia will be going back to school, and we’re absolutely determined to partner with you until we bring West Virginia all the way back.”
Justice called West Virginia “a model in a lot of ways.”
“We’ve done the right things here. We have stayed together,” Justice said in the release. “I could never be more proud of what the people of West Virginia have done.”
The event also included fundraising activities for the Trump-Pence campaign. There was a $25,000 per person price for roundtable seating, an $11,200 per person level that included a photograph opportunity and a $2,800 per person luncheon.