Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — For the third year in a row, the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington will be bolstered by $500,000 from the Governor’s Office.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice originally promised the money in his State of the State address two years ago and included it in the budget again this year.

Recommended for you