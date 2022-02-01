CHARLESTON -- A bill pushed forward in the House Judiciary committee Tuesday would take some workload caused by mental hygiene orders off of local sheriff departments.
House Bill 3043 would allow county sheriffs to enter into agreements with the West Virginia Department of Corrections to transport inmates accused of mental illness to hearings and the facilities to which they have been committed.
Currently all mental hygiene order execution duties solely fall on sheriffs. For sheriffs in counties that house one of the 10 regional jail systems, the duty has become a burden.
Lead sponsor Del. Lisa Zukoff, D-Marshall, said she found the need for change when Wheeling, West Virginia -- a location of a regional jail -- lost the Ohio Valley Medical Center and the psychiatric services it provided.
“I can tell you when that happened there was no place to take folks locally,” she said. “So our Sheriff's Department was having to drive, and it was taking an exorbitant amount of their time to handle the issues locally and at the regional jail.”
She said the legislation is good to protect sheriffs should that happen in the future, especially as sheriffs battle staffing issues.
The Joint Committee on Health has heard throughout the last year of the burden executing mental hygiene orders has held on sheriff’s departments in recent years due to the law, which has been fairly untouched since 1974. Sometimes it takes up to 14 hours for an order to be executed and the accused being placed in a facility.
The committee has worked to figure out ways to relieve the sheriffs from those duties.
The bill had initially required the DOC to take over the duty, but after concerns of shifting the burden from one entity to another, it was revised to allow agreements to be made between the sides entering a contract. The sides could work out the financial and personnel details of the transports on their own.
Brad Douglas, chief of staff in the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, said the DOC was apprehensive about the proposal as it has concerns with anything which would increase duties without increasing resources. He said several facilities around the state have up to 50% officer vacancies and they don’t have the staffing to perform extra duties.
“Our initial concern was just one of our resources, time and effort, and we did not feel like we could adequately take on those duties,” he said. “So from the committee substitute standpoint, we obviously have less concerns with this version.”
After brief questioning of Douglas, it appeared delegates worried they would be shifting the burden instead of finding a proper solution.
Douglas said the DOC already tries to help sheriffs out the best they can by transporting inmates from one facility to one closer to their final destination.
The bill is also sponsored by Del. Erikka Storch, R-Ohio; Bryan Ward, R-Hardy; David Kelly, R-Tyler; Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio; and Nathan Brown, D-Mingo.
The bill has been sent to the House Finance committee to be discussed at a later day.