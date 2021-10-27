CHARLESTON — While the sun set over West Virginia on Wednesday evening, the state Legislature convened to finish its work for the 2021 redistricting process.
The Legislature adjourned sine die Wednesday, putting an end to the eight-day special legislative session during which lawmakers also considered matters related to allocating federal COVID-19 relief money, COVID-19 vaccine mandates and local government control regarding response to the pandemic.
Lawmakers completed their redistricting work that began earlier this year with public hearings that continued into the special legislative session that began Oct. 11.
During the special legislative session, lawmakers adopted a House of Delegates district map that includes 100 single-member districts, a Senate map that maintains 17 Senate districts, and a congressional map that splits West Virginia into two north and south districts.
When the House convened Wednesday, it only had to consider the Senate’s district map and a technical amendment to its effective date.
The Senate accepted changes the House made to the Senate district map before adjourning just before 7:30 p.m.
Both maps will advance to Gov. Jim Justice for his consideration.
The House took less than 10 minutes to hear the first reading of Senate Bill 3034, the bill establishing the Senate map, adopt an amendment and adopt the bill altogether.
The House adopted an amendment that would align the borders to seven House districts and Senate districts to accommodate voting precincts in Fayette, Marion and Berkeley counties.
There was little debate in the House about the Senate map.
Del. Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, briefly spoke against the bill. Hansen said Monongalia County had a population large enough to sustain a single-county Senate district and should have been drawn as such.
The map the Legislature adopted divides Monongalia into two multi-county districts.
Delegates in the House largely finished their work on the House map last week.
The House adopted a House district map in House Bill 301 on Oct. 14. The House has been adjourned since Oct. 15 while state senators worked on their map.
The Senate’s redistricting process stalled out starting Oct. 13. The Senate didn’t take any public action on the Senate floor from Oct. 13 to Monday, Oct. 18.
The Senate on Monday adopted an amendment to its map, but the map didn’t pass muster when it was up for a final vote.
On Tuesday, the Senate spent a little less than 40 minutes publicly debating what became the West Virginia Senate district map through 2032.
Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, on Tuesday said a few senators had threatened to hijack the redistricting process behind closed doors if the Senate did not adopt the map the unnamed senators proposed.
Senate Redistricting Committee Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan, said he tried to conduct the process in a “fair and even handed way,” and he welcomed constructive criticism of the process.
West Virginia’s population decline and shift in its population centers were among the key challenges lawmakers addressed during the session. Overall, West Virginia’s southern coalfield counties lost population, while other counties in northern West Virginia, mostly Berkeley, Jefferson and Monongalia counties, gained population.
Another challenge lawmakers faced was a tight schedule to draw and adopt the maps due to a four-month delay in the release of U.S. census data lawmakers rely on to draw the maps.
The Legislature completed its legislative work 19 days before the residential deadline for the 2022 general election.
State law requires West Virginians seeking public office to live in their respective districts one year prior to the relevant general election. The next general election is Nov. 8, 2022.