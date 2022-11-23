Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia National Guard is among military organizations from six countries assisting Qatar with security support as the Middle East nation prepares to host the World Cup soccer tournament, which gets underway Sunday, Nov. 20.

The tournament is expected to draw more than 1.2 million visitors to the small Arabian Peninsula nation of about 3 million during the course of the 28-day event, in which qualifying men’s teams from 32 nations compete to determine the world champion.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

Recommended for you