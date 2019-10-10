CHARLESTON — Following significant rainfall across West Virginia, the statewide ban on outdoor burning has been ended.
Standard fall burning season laws and regulations take effect immediately.
The burning of forestland, grass, grain, debris or other flammable materials is now allowed, but only from the hours of 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Small fires set for the purpose of preparing food or providing light or warmth are permitted anytime without a burning permit, provided all grass, brush, stubble or other debris has been removed for a minimum distance of 10 feet from the fire in all directions.
Additionally, fires must be attended at all times and all fires must be fully extinguished before 7 a.m. daily.
Residents caught in violation of these regulations face citations and fines up to $1,000.
The fall burning season continues through Dec. 31.
The statewide burn ban coincided with moderate drought conditions across much of the state and severe drought conditions in southern West Virginia, which prompted Gov. Jim Justice to also declare a state of emergency for all 55 counties Oct. 3.
The state of emergency is still in effect because of ongoing drought conditions and will remain in effect until rescinded by further proclamation.
As part of the continued state of emergency, there are several voluntary guidelines West Virginians are asked to abide by during drought conditions and water shortages, including limiting washing vehicles and buildings, limiting use of public drinking water for anything other than necessity and cease the filling of private swimming pools.