Spring Valley High School student Macie Lockhart receives help from Nikya Jefferson as she shops for shoes at Journeys during the final day of West Virginia’s back-to-school sales tax holiday Aug. 2, 2021, at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Back-to-school shopping is just around the corner, and West Virginia’s tax-free weekend will return to provide relief to local families from Friday, Aug. 5, through Monday, Aug. 8.

The official West Virginia state sales tax holiday for statewide purchases will begin at midnight Friday, Aug. 5, and will end at 11:59 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8.

