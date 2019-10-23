MOUNT GAY — The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals will visit Logan County on Tuesday, Oct. 29, where they will hear arguments in three different cases in front of students from the county’s three high schools and from Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
The event, which will be held in the Savas-Kostas Performing Arts Center on the Logan campus of SWVCTC, is part of Legal Advancement for West Virginia Students (LAWS), a civic education program with the goal of teaching young West Virginians about the judicial branch of government. After each case is presented, students can question attorneys who argued the case.
The first case, State of West Virginia v. Daniel Scruggs, will be heard at approximately 10 a.m. Austin Goodman v. Board of Education of Fayette County will be heard at approximately 10:50 a.m., and the third case, Tim Newton v. Morgantown Machine & Hydraulics of West Virginia et. al., will be heard at approximately 11:40 a.m.
“We are grateful to host an opportunity like this for students in our area,” said SWVCTC Interim President Sam Litteral in a news release. “We are appreciative that the courts are able to travel and make this opportunity available to so many. We will literally be providing a courtroom, and students will have a chance to see the process from a unique perspective.”
To prepare students for the visit, Logan Circuit Judge Joshua Butcher and Assistant Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David A. Wandling visited Chapmanville Regional High School on Oct. 15, where they held an interactive session with the senior class about the event and the judicial process. They provided the details of the case CRHS will be hearing, and the students were given the chance to answer logic-related questions.
“The court, as a representative of this LAWS program, has asked me to come and orient the students about the case they’re going to hear,” Butcher said. “I have told them about the case, I’ve told them the facts and some of the law and the arguments, and they had a lot of opinions. It was interesting to hear from them as to how they think the ruling should have gone, and now they’ll be more informed to hear the attorneys argue before the Supreme Court and understand exactly what’s going on. I think it’s going to be a great educational experience for all of them, and perhaps expose them to the legal system and show them an interest for law that might influence their decision to go to college, or study that field, and make a real difference in their life.”
Butcher will visit Logan and Man high schools on Friday, Oct. 25.
For more information about the event, contact Mandy Lester at 304-896-7429 or mandy.lester@southernwv.edu.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196.