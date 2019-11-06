MOUNT GAY — The five justices of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia were in Logan County on Tuesday, Oct. 29, to hear arguments in three cases as part of a civics education program.
Known as LAWS, which stands for Legal Advancement for West Virginia Students, the program is a partnership among the state’s court system, bar, schools and communities as part of an initiative by the WVSCA to educate the state’s younger population about the judicial system.
The event was held inside the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center at the Logan campus of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College in Mount Gay. More than 250 students from SWVCTC, Chapmanville Regional High School, Logan High School and Man High School attended the program.
Each high school studied a separate case ahead of time and during the program, they were presented arguments in that case. Afterward, the students were able to talk with the attorneys who argued the case.
The court heard three Rule 20 cases, which belong to the civil matters category under chapter two of West Virginia Judiciary trial court rules. The following cases were heard: State of West Virginia v. Daniel Scott Scruggs, No. 19-0072; Austin Joseph Goodwin v. Board of Education of Fayette County, West Virginia Board of Education, and Steven Paine, West Virginia Superintendent of Schools, No. 18-0211; and Tim Newton v. Morgantown Machine & Hydraulics of West Virginia, et al., No. 18-0653.
On Oct. 15 and Oct. 25, Seventh Judicial Circuit (Logan County) Judge Joshua Butcher, along with Logan County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling, visited each high school in anticipation of the event.
They explained the respective case the school would be hearing and outlined the process of the state’s judicial system.