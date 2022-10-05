Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Doors are marked for a polling place at Southside Elementary School in Huntington on Election Day in 2020.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

CHARLESTON — West Virginia voters at the polls in November will consider four state constitutional amendments covering topics ranging from property taxes to authority over public schools to the balance of legislative and judicial power.

Four years after the Legislature impeached state Supreme Court justices, voters will be tasked with settling a lingering difference of opinion between the two branches of government. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

