CHARLESTON — In November, West Virginia voters will get to decide whether to give lawmakers ultimate control over statewide education policy.
The Legislature finished passing Thursday a proposed state constitutional amendment that would give itself final say over policies that include what students are required to learn in social studies, science, English and math, plus teacher training requirements, student discipline rules, school building specifications, charter school regulations and other issues.
Currently, those rules are set by the unelected state Board of Education, which does not have to submit its policies to lawmakers for their approval, amendment or rejection.
On the general election ballot, this sweeping change in authority will be titled the “Education Accountability Amendment.” Regarding what the amendment would actually do, this will be the explanation voters will read on their ballots:
“The purpose of this amendment is to clarify that the rules and policies promulgated by the State Board of Education are subject to legislative review, approval, amendments or rejection.”
Miller Hall, president of the state school board and a former public schoolteacher and administrator, said he opposes the amendment. He also publicly spoke against the legislation last year, when it also was considered by lawmakers.
“I’m not really sure what they’re looking for,” Hall said of lawmakers Thursday. “Are they looking to collaborate with the state Board of Education? If that’s the case, we have been doing that. When we make policies, we send them a copy … and they can make comments.”
He listed some of the issues West Virginia public education faces — teacher shortages, enrollment decline, test scores that need improvement — and said the state board is trying to address those. But now, he said, the Legislature is saying “we’re going to take over, so to speak.”
“To add another layer of politics, I don’t think it’s good; I don’t think it’s a good move,” Hall said.
Senate Education Committee Chairwoman Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson and a home-schooling mother, advocated for the proposal on the Senate floor this week.
“It’s actually making certain for those who elected us that we are overseeing and holding accountable, and that the laws that we do pass do get applied correctly,” Rucker said.
It was the only legislation they publicly spoke against last year.
A constitutional amendment requires approval by at least two-thirds of both legislative chambers, followed by direct voter approval, instead of the governor’s. So passing one requires the political winds at your back.
In 2020, then-President Donald Trump was seeking re-election and public school classrooms closed for extended periods in response to the coronavirus pandemic. That same year, state Republicans won supermajorities in both legislative chambers for the first time since 1930.
After declining to pass this proposed amendment last year, the Senate did so Monday, 23-11. The vote was along party lines, except that Sen. Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, voted with the Democrats against the proposal, while Sen. Robert Plymale, D-Wayne, voted with Republicans for it.
The House of Delegates finished passage Thursday with a 74-20 party-line vote. All the “nos” were from Democrats, and only one, Delegate John Doyle, D-Jefferson, voted with Republicans for the bill. One Democrat, Delegate Nathan Brown, D-Mingo, was absent Thursday, but he earlier supported the proposal.
The idea that lawmakers don’t already fully control education policy might seem strange. In practice, legislators routinely pass education laws and the state board routinely bows, carrying out those laws through passing compliant policies. And the state board does depend on the Legislature for its funding and the funding for public education statewide.
But the state board’s power ultimately comes from something higher than the Legislature: the state constitution, and state Supreme Court precedent interpreting it.
The state board can, and sometimes does, overrule county boards of education, which are also beholden to the Legislature.
And, unlike for nearly all other state agencies, the state board’s policies cannot be changed or rejected by lawmakers. The Supreme Court’s rulings have even suggested state board policies could trump some education laws.
In a 2017 ruling overturning a circuit court decision, the justices wrote: “As to the circuit court’s belief that the ‘as may be prescribed by law’ language of Article XII, Section 2 (of the constitution) renders the WVBOE (West Virginia Board of Education) powerless in absence of enabling legislation, this Court has unequivocally held that legislative action that impedes the general supervisory powers of the WVBOE is patently unconstitutional.”
Unlike county school boards or lawmakers, the state board is unelected. Governors appoint that board’s nine voting members to nine-year terms.
The Senate gets to confirm or reject those appointments, but, once confirmed, those board members cannot be removed by anyone over policy or political disagreements until their terms are up.
The proposed amendment would add this to the constitution:
“Under its supervisory duties, the West Virginia Board of Education may promulgate rules or policies which shall be submitted to the Legislature for its review and approval, amendment or rejection, in whole or in part, in the manner prescribed by general law.”
Whether voters pass this amendment in November’s general election or not, the constitution will retain its current line requiring the Legislature to provide “for a thorough and efficient system of free schools.” But if the amendment passes, lawmakers will be even more to blame if parents still don’t see a “thorough and efficient system” in their own communities.
The Legislature isn’t moving all of education in a more democratic direction: It created an unelected state charter school board last year that can circumvent elected county school boards to open charter schools in their counties.
The new board proceeded to approve five charter schools, including one in Nitro run by an unelected board whose majority is made up of Huntington residents.