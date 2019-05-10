HD Media
The Walk With Ease walking program is back again this summer with seven sites in the region. Residents will be able to participate in the program in Gilbert, Delbarton, Kermit, Belfry, Ky., or South Williamson, Ky.
Coordinator Beverly Workman said that Walk with Ease is an evidence-based program that has been proven to help people with arthritis or other related conditions.
These free walking classes are led by trained leaders throughout the six-week course. Each week there will three days of classes featuring walking, stretching and the fundamentals of exercise. Classes will run Monday, May 13, through Friday, June 21.
The program will reduce pain, increase balance, strength and walking pace and improve overall health. The program was offered to several communities last fall in Delbarton, Kermit, Matewan and Williamson and was well attended, Workman said.
Eloise Mills spoke highly of the program.
"I've had a bad knee, and this program has helped it," she said. "I have seen a difference in myself. I'm up cleaning and painting now,"
Linda Maynard, a participant at the South Williamson site, said it has made her emotional and physically healthy.
"Being with a team keeps you inspired," she said.
Here is the schedule, starting Monday, May 13:
Belfry Public Library - 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday.
Delbarton - Opry House - noon-1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday.
Gilbert - Larry Joe Harless Center - 1-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday.
Kermit - Old Kermit Gym - 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday.
Kermit - Lighthouse Community Church - 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday.
South Williamson - South Side Mall - 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday.
Williamson Field House - 10-11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday.
To reserve a spot, call Bev Workman at 304-475-2447 or call the Williamson Health and Wellness Center at 304-235-3400.