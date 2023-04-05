LOGAN — Clarifying the remarks he said two weeks ago, Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling said Monday that there is no reason to open a new criminal investigation into the Logan County Station No. 2 fire department in Man.
During the Logan County Commission’s previous regularly scheduled meeting on March 20, Wandling said he had “no choice” but to open a formal criminal investigation into Logan County Station No. 2. Wandling’s comment came after county eastern fire district coordinator Jimmy Porter said that $210,000 in county levy funding through years 2015-2019 had not been properly accounted for by the department.
At the commission’s Monday meeting, however, Wandling clarified that statement, saying the State Auditor’s Office’s previous investigation into the county’s fire departments already addressed the issue. He said his comment two weeks ago was concerning whether the $210,000 reported by Porter was or was not within the prior investigation.
“Words matter and I think I need to provide some clarity and some context as to exactly what I meant the last time we were here,” Wandling said. “I said that I had no choice but to open a criminal investigation. What we were talking about was whether the records requested by Mr. (Jimmy) Porter were the subject of the prior investigation, or whether this was something that was outside the scope of what was investigated by the State Auditor’s Office.”
“As you all will undoubtedly recall, the State Auditor’s Office conducted an investigation of Station 200, which lasted about three and a half years,” Wandling added. “And I know that no one up there wants to go through this again, so I think there was a sense of panic involved, so to speak, when I sat here two weeks ago and said that Man No. 2 is now the subject of a new criminal investigation. That’s not accurate. What needed to be done is to make a determination as to whether those records — which were provided to my office — were the subject of the fraud unit of the Auditor’s Office’s investigation.”
Wandling said he initially understood the Auditor’s investigation to be only for the state funding provided to the fire departments. However, he said their investigation did also account for the funding provided by the county’s levy and their general revenue accounts.
“It was my understanding, during the course of that investigation, which led to the conviction of one person from up in the Man area, that that investigation only involved the misuse, or the embezzlement, of state funds,” Wandling said. “After the last meeting, I reached out to the fraud unit — to their current attorney and the attorney who handled that investigation — and that’s not accurate. That investigation covered state funds, levy funds, and their general fund. In fact, most of the fraud occurred with monies that were deposited in the general fund.”
Wandling said the state investigators classified transactions at the department into four categories: invalid transactions, transactions that were clearly fraud, transactions that were unexplainable, and those suspicious for fraud.
“The records that I have are the same records which were investigated by the Auditor’s Office,” Wandling said. “There is not a need for a new criminal investigation. That investigation was done by the State Auditor’s Office. One person was prosecuted. She was convicted of a felony.”
That individual was Lisa Wimmer, who pled guilty to embezzlement and was sentenced to pay $40,000 in restitution.
“No one else was charged,” Wandling said. “It’s my understanding that no one else is going to be charged. The records I was provided and asked to look into are not outside of the scope of what was already investigated by the State Auditor’s Office, so there’s not going to be a new criminal investigation. It’s already been done … so for me to sit here and say two weeks ago that there is a new criminal investigation, and for it to be reported in the Banner as a headline … that’s simply not accurate.”
Commission President Diana Barnette asked if Wimmer could be additionally charged on behalf of the county. Wandling said no, as she has already been convicted. Barnette then asked if the county could charge someone else, to which he responded, “If we had enough proof.”
“The State Auditor’s Office, who handled the investigation that, again, lasted over three years, they determined that they could prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Ms. Wimmer was guilty, but no one else,” Wandling said, “that they (Logan County Station No. 2) had hired her, essentially, to manage the money, and that she converted fire department funds for own personal purpose, and that no one else had knowledge of that embezzlement. That was their determination, not mine.”
“She cannot be charged again,” Wandling said. “If there were evidence that someone else committed a crime, the fraud unit should have done it. I’m going to stand by their investigation. They handled it. I reviewed it. I trust their investigators. They’re much more familiar with the details of that investigation, but in the essence of fairness to the individuals who are running that station now — Anthony (Stollings) and Josh (Justice) are doing a great job — they’ve been cooperative from the beginning with all of the efforts from both the state and the limited stuff that I’ve done over the past two weeks. They don’t deserve to have to go through this again.”
Wandling and Barnette both later acknowledged that there could very well be more money that was mishandled; however, Wandling stated that what he believes versus what he can prove in a trial are two different things. Following public responses from Porter and Buffalo Creek resident Gerald Slone II, Barnette noted the commission’s recent efforts to clamp down on the finances of the county’s volunteer fire departments.
“According to the investigators, there wasn’t information to charge anyone else,” Barnette said. “It may be common knowledge, but you can’t prosecute someone for common knowledge, so basically, it’s a closed case. We have all the information and we know there was fraud. We know there was lots more money taken, we know, but we can’t change the past.”