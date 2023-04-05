Logan’s TRUSTED news source.


Logan County Prosecuting Attorney and commission counsel David Wandling addresses the situation involving Logan County Fire Station No. 2 at Man during Monday’s meeting of the Logan County Commission.

 Dylan Vidovich | Logan Banner

LOGAN — Clarifying the remarks he said two weeks ago, Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling said Monday that there is no reason to open a new criminal investigation into the Logan County Station No. 2 fire department in Man.

During the Logan County Commission’s previous regularly scheduled meeting on March 20, Wandling said he had “no choice” but to open a formal criminal investigation into Logan County Station No. 2. Wandling’s comment came after county eastern fire district coordinator Jimmy Porter said that $210,000 in county levy funding through years 2015-2019 had not been properly accounted for by the department.

