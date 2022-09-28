Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

20220928-log-fire.jpg
Logan County Prosecuting Attorney and commission counsel David Wandling addresses the fire department investigation issue during Monday’s commission meeting.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

LOGAN — Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling, who also serves as counsel to the county commission, urged commissioners on Monday to give better oversight into the finances of county fire departments in the wake of recent allegations of misuse of funds.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Thomas Owen Perry Jr., chief of the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department, was indicted on charges of conspiracy, embezzlement, and obtaining money, property, and services by false pretenses. His son, Cody Owen Perry, who previously served as a captain of that same fire department, was indicted on charges of conspiracy, embezzlement, and fraudulent schemes.

