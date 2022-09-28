LOGAN — Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling, who also serves as counsel to the county commission, urged commissioners on Monday to give better oversight into the finances of county fire departments in the wake of recent allegations of misuse of funds.
On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Thomas Owen Perry Jr., chief of the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department, was indicted on charges of conspiracy, embezzlement, and obtaining money, property, and services by false pretenses. His son, Cody Owen Perry, who previously served as a captain of that same fire department, was indicted on charges of conspiracy, embezzlement, and fraudulent schemes.
On Sept. 13, Windell Brian Hunter, 47, was given a misdemeanor charge of alteration, concealment or destruction of public record by officer, according to a criminal complaint filed on public record in Logan County Magistrate Court.
Earlier this year, Lisa Faye Wimmer, 52, formerly of Logan County Station No. 2 in the Man area, was indicted on a single charge of embezzlement. In August, she pleaded no contest and was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay $40,000 in restitution as part of her plea.
The charges have come after a special prosecutor from the State Auditor’s Office, Steve Connolly, was appointed last year to investigate several Logan County fire departments for possible fraud and misuse of funding. Connolly’s investigation, which is still ongoing, is examining fire department bank statements between Jan. 1, 2015, and Dec. 31, 2020.
“As was reported widely late last week, two members of the Chapmanville Fire Department were charged in an indictment returned by the grand jury,” Wandling said at Monday’s regularly scheduled county commission meeting. “It’s a five-count indictment essentially alleging that they embezzled tens of thousands of dollars each. They are innocent until proven guilty, and I’m not at liberty today to get into the facts. They’ll have their day in their court and they both have retained counsel, but I want you all to understand that this is the third separate fire department here in Logan County where allegations like this have been made.”
Wandling recommended the commission immediately increase supervision of the county’s fire departments, even if only on a temporary basis. He said he spoke with commissioners on some ideas of how to make that happen, including hiring a certified accountant as intermediary when the commission gives its levy checks out each year.
“Whatever the plan is, it’s my recommendation as your counsel that greater oversight — or steps be put into place — that there’s greater oversight of taxpayer money,” Wandling said. “I think the people of Logan County have a right to know how each and every dollar is spent. I think the taxpayers have a right to know how the state funds from the fire departments are spent, and they have a right to be ensured that the levy money — which they voted on — is being used properly.”
Wandling said he has no indication of which funding — state or county levy — was specifically misused.
County Commissioner Danny Ellis noted that the fire departments do not operate under the county commission and are instead set up as separate corporations. The only connection between the commission and the departments, he said, is the funding from the county’s fire and ambulance levy.
Ellis encouraged each of the fire departments to get set up with a certified public accountant, because the commission is going to be more stringent with the levy funding. He said some departments have already done so.
“We took steps — I don’t know, it’s been a year, maybe a couple years ago — we tried to get our volunteers to go along and set up with a CPA that’s here local and some of them have taken that step to do so. Now today, we will encourage the rest of you to do so because our plan is, we are going to tighten down on the levy funding and make sure that we know that every penny is going to be accounted for to the public.
“I would encourage you today — the ones of you that haven’t — sign up with your CPA,” Ellis added. “It doesn’t have to be anybody we recommend. You can get somebody of your choice, but I think it will help establish that trust back in the levy fund, because it’s going to come up again in the next two to three years and I certainly don’t want to see the public have a lot of distrust as to what has been going on with the fire departments.”
Commission President Danny Godby assured the public that the steps taken will not affect the county’s fire services.