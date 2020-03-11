WILLIAMSON — A sex offender who was wanted in both Logan and Mingo counties was nabbed by police in Mingo County on Thursday, March 5.
David Glen Newsome, whose address on the criminal complaint is listed as Box 1101, Dingess, W.Va., was wanted on two separate warrants for failing to register as a sex offender.
A warrant was issued last year through Logan County Circuit Court where he failed to answer an indictment for failing to register as a sex offender, troopers say.
Newsome, 50, was arrested Thursday by police in Mingo County and was also charged with strangulation, assault and battery by the West Virginia State Police stemming from an incident on Oct. 4, 2019.
According to the complaint, a victim called the Williamson detachment of the WV State Police and said that Newsome had arrived at her residence and pecked on her bedroom window asking that she come outside and talk with him.
The victim allegedly told police that Newsome asked her to go up the hollow with him to his residence. After she refused, Newsome hit her multiple times in the head while saying he was going to kill her.
The complaint said the victim told police that Newsome grabbed a wooden stick handle and hit her with hit, then began choking her with it before she was able to break away and run back inside her home.
Newsome was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Donald Sansom and is currently being lodged in the Southwestern Regional Jail. His bail for the charges in Mingo County is listed as $10,000 while the bail for the charges out of Logan County are not yet listed as of press time.
According to the WV State Police Sex Offender Registry, Newsome was convicted Sep. 8, 1993, for first degree sexual abuse and served approximately 12 years in a correctional facility.