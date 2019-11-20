LOGAN — A longtime Logan County fire chief and district fire coordinator was recently presented with the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Logan County Firefighters Association.
The LCFA presented the award to Harold W. Ward on Nov. 2. Ward has more than 40 years of experience with the fire service in Logan County, beginning his career at the Henlawson Volunteer Fire Department when it opened its doors in 1978.
In 1980, he was elected chief of the station, a position he still holds today. He also serves as fire coordinator for the county’s western fire district — which covers seven of the county’s 12 fire stations — a position he has held since 1995 upon being appointed by the Logan County Commission.
In order to receive the award, a candidate must have a significant length of service in the county’s fire service, must have contributed to the advancement and betterment of the fire service and their service must be deemed dedicated and paramount to the fire service. The candidate is nominated and selected by a committee who evaluates their career, achievements and contributions.
“It’s an honor if the firefighters in the county has honored you with that award because it’s a very outstanding award,” Ward said. “They don’t give it lightly. This is the third one that’s ever been awarded, so I was honored and proud that I was able to do something for the people of Logan County and for the fire service of Logan County.”
When asked what inspired him to begin a career in firefighting all those years ago, Ward recalled wanting to improve response time in Logan County, which was poor at the time depending on location.
“I’d seen several homes burn in the Henlawson area, Mitchell Heights and so forth, and I know it was a long response for the local department, and I was talking to some firefighters on a fire one time and we got to talking, and when the idea come up of starting the county fire stations, (former western district coordinator Fred Thompson) and I became friends and he asked me to join, so I joined the Henlawson station when it was opened,” Ward said.
According to Ward, he has also taught firefighting and HAZMAT techniques across the state of West Virginia, and several professional firefighters around the nation got their start under him at Henlawson.
“One of them is an assistant fire chief in South Carolina,” Ward said. “I’ve got two or three that went into military service. They’re federal firefighters at airports throughout the United States, and all of the local firefighters on the local fire departments — (City of Logan Fire Chief Scott Beckett; Logan firefighter Mike Beckett; Logan firefighter Nick Ferrell) — all of them, they all started at my station and moved on up to the Logan station down through the years and became career firefighters there. They’re a bunch of fine guys there.”
Now at age 77, Ward quipped that sooner or later, “Father Time” will catch up with him and that he’s going to have to “push” somebody into the position.
“I can’t get nobody to take it away from me, daggone it!” Ward said.
Ward concluded by noting how far the county’s fire services have come in 40-plus years.
“I didn’t do it for the glory, I did it for the people in Logan County,” Ward said. “We’ve come a long way. The fire ISO ratings in the past was in the tens and down to threes and fours now all over the county. Harts Creek area is class seven now, so people’s insurance rates, they’re saving thousands of dollars a year through the insurance rates just for the service these guys do and the training and the protection we provide for them. They’re saving a lot of money through the insurance policies. Of course, insurance policies are still high, but not as high as they would be if we didn’t have the fire service and ISO ratings that we have.”