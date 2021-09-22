West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner presents Logan High School Principal Kelly Stanley with the Jennings Randolph Silver Award, recognizing the school for registering at least 85% of the senior class to vote during the 2019-20 school year, during an assembly inside the school’s little theater Wednesday, Sept. 15. From left, Logan County Clerk John Turner, Warner, Stanley, John Godby and Lee Dean.
West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner acts out the moves of a football referee to discuss election and voting security during an assembly inside Logan High School's little theater Wednesday, Sept. 15.
West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner holds up an image from a democratic election in Afghanistan several years ago to discuss the importance of the right to vote during an assembly inside Logan High School’s little theater Wednesday, Sept. 15.
Lee Dean, a field representative for the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office, performs a re-enactment of the late former Sen. Jennings Randolph (D-W.Va.) during an assembly inside Logan High School's little theater Wednesday, Sept. 15.
LOGAN — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner visited Logan High School on Wednesday, Sept. 15, where he presented an award marking a high percentage of seniors being registered to vote.
The Jennings Randolph Silver Award recognized the school for registering at least 85% of the eligible senior class to vote during the 2019-2020 school year. Warner presented the award to LHS Principal Kelly Stanley and Logan County Clerk John Turner during an assembly inside the school’s little theater.
During the assembly, which lasted about an hour, Warner discussed the significance of the award and the history behind it to the current senior class. The award is named after Jennings Randolph, who served as a Democratic U.S. senator from West Virginia from 1958 to 1985.
Randolph is best remembered as the federal lawmaker who played a significant role in the passage of the Twenty-Sixth Amendment to the United States Constitution, which lowered the eligible voting age from 21 to 18. Randolph sponsored the amendment 11 times, first in 1942, until it was finally ratified in 1971.
Warner also spoke about why he considers voting to be a sacred right and answered several questions about the process pertaining to topics like voting security in West Virginia, voting precincts and how interested students may become involved. He used the stories of former Del. Saira Blair (R-59, Martinsburg), elected in 2014 as the nation’s then-youngest lawmaker at age 17, and Del. Caleb Hanna (R-44, Summersville) to urge the students to run for political office.
Lee Dean, a field representative for Warner’s office, portrayed Randolph as a re-enactor.
“Since I’ve come into office, we’ve had about 255,000 new registrations. 67,000 of those have been high school students,” Warner said. “I love to get out and talk to the high school students. This is the first opportunity that they’re going to have to vote, and that begins with the registration process. I love to see the enthusiasm and the anticipation of being able to participate in that first election, and what a wonderful story West Virginia has to offer with the ability 18-year-olds have to vote. It originated, the idea, with Sen. Jennings Randolph from West Virginia, and this is the 50th anniversary of this.”
According to Warner, the story of Randolph’s fight to give 18-year-olds the right to vote was submitted to the National Association of Secretaries of State and has been selected to receive a national award in Washington, D.C., in January.