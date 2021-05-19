HUNTINGTON — Though some measures are popular among the American public, West Virginia officials are standing against the For the People Act, which is making its way through Congress.
The Democrats’ election overhaul would effectively neuter voter ID laws, put in place national automatic voter registration and prohibit partisan gerrymandering.
While Republicans, including Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., oppose the legislation, moderate Democrats like Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., oppose rewriting Senate rules to pass the proposal with simple 51-vote majority. Right now, it need 60 votes to clear a Republican filibuster.
Manchin on May 12 expressed support for a narrower voting bill — one that would restore the requirement that the Justice Department “pre-clear” voting restrictions. His endorsement could be a sign of growing support for that measure — although it, too, would need Republican votes or a change in Senate rules.
Still, Democrats seemed to have no clear path forward Thursday after they spent part of their weekly Senate lunch to discussing HR1 and voting. Manchin wasn’t even there; he was in West Virginia hosting a visit from first lady Jill Biden.
Democrats pledged to plow ahead, hoping the dynamics of HR1 would somehow change. “We got to take it to the floor and spend some real time there to have this ripen,” said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I. “Hearts and minds can change when there’s real effort that’s made.”
West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner says he speaks for all 55 county clerks when he says he opposes the voting act.
In an editorial board meeting with The Herald-Dispatch last week, Warner said HR1 changes too many things too fast. He said clerks want the ability to clean up voter rolls, and a measure requiring voter machine updates would be too costly for the state to implement after working to upgrade 72% of machines since he took office. The state also does not have the broadband capabilities to work with the machines the law would require, he said.
But many of the measures in the legislation are supported by West Virginia voters. More than two-thirds of West Virginia voters support the For the People Act, including a super-majority of Trump voters, according to findings of a RepresentUs poll released last week. Popular measures include ending gerrymandering and automatic voter registration, which is already the law of the land in West Virginia but has yet to be implemented.
Warner says any of the good legislation in HR1 can already be done by states, but according to the poll, many West Virginians would like some federal standards to ensure all elections run like West Virginia’s.