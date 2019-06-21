LOGAN - On Tuesday night, President Donald J. Trump announced his intentions to run for re-election in the 2020 election during a massive rally at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.
That same night, there were media reports of watch parties being held across the country. The Logan County Republican Executive Committee hosted one of them at Gatti's Pizza at the Fountain Place Mall.
The event was open to the public, and around 50 residents packed into the restaurant to watch the president's campaign kickoff on a big screen. Door prizes were given along with pro-Trump materials such as campaign signs and stickers.
Former Republican delegate Rupie Phillips and Gatti's owner and local entrepreneur Diana Barnette were among those who attended.
Chris Trent, a local committeeman for the Logan County GOP and third congressional district vice chairman for the state GOP, worked the front table along with Janice Stone, treasurer of the Logan County Republican Executive Committee.
"I think Trump best represents the values of Logan Countians and all West Virginians - pro-gun, pro God, pro-coal, pro-life - and I just think that he best represents what we believe," Trent said.
"There's all kinds of coal trucks running up and down by my house starting early, early morning until late in the evening," said Stone, who lives along W.Va. 44 at Sarah Ann. "There's coal cars full of cars running out of the Stirrat tipple, so that's one reason why we're here."
Shirley Baisden, a Logan County resident, also commented on Trump's job performance.
"It's because of the economy. It has gone up, up, up, and we sure want our coal to come back," Baisden said. "I think he's done great, and he's still going to do greater."
Trump begins his re-election campaign against a record-setting field of 23 Democratic contenders that includes former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke and mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg.
