LOGAN — Crews in Logan spent a portion of the day Friday repairing another large water line break in town.
The break happened on Stratton Street in front of Hot Cup and the Just-Us Consignment and Furniture Store, the latter of which reported a flooded basement. Vendors were set up on the street for the third day of the West Virginia Freedom Festival.
The city’s water and sewage departments worked down to the wire to repair the water line before the festival opened for the day, finishing up at about 5:30 p.m. The city fire department also helped by hosing down the area to clear the mud near the vendors.
According to Mayor Serafino Nolletti, the break happened in a four-inch line. It was the latest in numerous water line breaks throughout town over the past year, a problem Nolletti and other officials have attributed to aging infrastructure.
“It’s just one of those things that happens,” Nolletti said. “It’s just unfortunate that it happened at that time, and I can’t say enough about all of my department heads, our water department and sewage department. They all knew it had to be fixed, and they did a great job getting it fixed and getting the road fixed back up so people could attend the festival.”
The time to repair the line was significantly reduced, thanks to the new excavator the city received in December, purchased with CARES Act funding.
“That machine has come in really, really handy,” Nolletti said. “We’ve put it to good use, and that helped speed the process up, too, and that was paid for by CARES funding, too.”