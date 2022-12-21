CHARLESTON — Volunteers uprooting weeds and invasive plants last month from a plot in Charleston’s Spring Hill Cemetery unearthed a historic discovery: Long-buried stone tablets marking the graves of the wife and daughter of early Kanawha County salt producer Joel Shrewsbury.
The side-by-side, intricately carved tablets mark the final resting places of family matriarch Sally Shrewsbury, who died in 1842 at age 66, and her daughter, Sally Lee Shrewsbury Lewis, a young wife and mother, who died in 1830 at age 19.
The elder Shrewsbury woman, according to the script on her tablet, “died of a nervous affliction under which she suffered 20 years.”
Her daughter, according to her marker, “died regretted by all in the 19th year of her age.” Various historical references indicate that Sally Lee Shrewsbury Lewis, the wife of salt-maker John Dickinson Lewis, died one month after giving birth to a son.
After helping to dig up and remove an abundance of yucca plants that had invaded the plot, Kaaren Ford, vice president of the Friends of Spring Hill Cemetery and Arboretum, was operating a lawn edger along the perimeter of a nearby stone to prevent grass from obscuring it.
“I heard a noise and thought I may have struck a wall, so I scraped away some dirt to see what I hit,” Ford said. “I kept scraping away and, all of a sudden, I thought, ‘Holy mackerel! It’s an engraved stone tablet.’ I scraped some more and, holy mackerel, there was another one!”
The surfaces of the coffin-shaped tablets are deeply engraved in elegant cursive script, and each is embellished with an intricately carved floral design.
“With stone markers this old, the writing usually looks worn away,” said Larry Ford, the cemetery’s superintendent and Kaaren Ford’s husband. “But these tablets are in perfect condition,” he said, having been buried for so long.
The tablets were uncovered in the plot containing the obelisk headstone marking the burial site of Joel Shrewsbury, who, with brother-in-law William Dickinson, founded what became the Kanawha Valley’s largest salt-making operations.
Shrewsbury, whose wife, Sally, was Dickinson’s sister, moved to Kanawha County in 1814, shortly after the first salt evaporation furnaces began operating at Kanawha Salines, a swampy area near Malden containing several saltwater springs and seeps.
Shrewsbury and Dickinson, partners in a tobacco and mercantile business since 1804, were among the first wave of speculators to arrive at Kanawha Salines, hoping to cash in on the opportunity of keeping the westward wave of settlement supplied with Kanawha Valley salt. A few years before his arrival at the Salines, two of Shrewsbury’s brothers bought land there, developed brine wells and began building a furnace.
After buying 327 acres along the Kanawha, Shrewsbury and Dickinson developed their first brine well in 1817 and soon began buying land and coal and importing enslaved people to the area to perform the bulk of the labor-intensive production process.
By the 1830s, Kanawha Salines had become the nation’s top salt-producing area, and by the 1850s, Dickinson & Shrewsbury had become the area’s largest salt manufacturer. Since the Kanawha salt industry relied on slave labor, the partners also became the largest slaveholders in the county, with 232 slaves listed as being in their control in 1850, according to county records.
By that time, the partners also had accumulated more than 7,000 acres of Kanawha County land.
The Dickinson-Shrewsbury partnership was dissolved in 1856, shortly before its two principals died. After the dissolution, the Dickinson family continued to operate the salt business as J.Q. Dickinson Salt Works until shuttering the plant in 1945. In 2013, Dickinson descendants Nancy Bruns and Lewis Payne reopened the company, producing artisan salt at the site.
Shrewsbury and members of his immediate family initially were buried in a plot on the grounds of the family homestead, near the mouth of Quincy Hollow and the present-day Quincy Mall. After railroad construction later put the family cemetery in its path, burials “recently were removed by some of their kind and reverent kinsmen to the Spring Hill Cemetery in Charleston,” according to the 1917 book “Genealogical Notes of the Miller, Quarrier, Shrewsbury and Dickinson Families.”
“A new monument and headstones were erected and the original slabs from the old graveyard were carefully preserved, laid in a corner of the lot” and, according to the book, covered with earth, where they remained unnoticed until last month.
The author of the genealogy, DeWitt Clinton Gallaher, wrote that he could find no stone tablet similar to those carved for his wife and daughter marking the grave of Joel Shrewsbury at either the family plot in Quincy or at Spring Hill Cemetery. “But in the new cemetery, there was created a handsome monument to him and his wife,” Gallaher wrote.
The first burial at Spring Hill Cemetery was recorded in 1872, although many Charleston area residents who died much earlier were later re-buried at the cemetery.
Ford said he would like to see the original stone tablets marking the graves of Joel Shrewsbury’s immediate family members preserved and accessible for public viewing.