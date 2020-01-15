LOGAN — Two years ago, following the implementation of weekend backpack take-home food programs at Logan middle and elementary schools, Logan High School wanted to get involved as well.
That’s when teacher John Godby was given the school’s longtime Eagles Nest class. Since that time, Godby said, the primary goal of the class has been to gather food for the program and bag it up to deliver to less fortunate students who have signed up for the program every Friday.
Since its inception, the program has been awarded grants and given assistance from BB&T and the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington. Logan High School’s Prayer Club, which is also headed by Godby, has also provided food for the program.
Godby said the Eagles Nest students gather about 60-plus bags each week as part of the initiative. The students then deliver it to the 7th period teachers of the students in the program, who then confidentially deliver the food to those students to take home.
“They get to take this food home with them and eat it as they so want, because we realize we are in a very poor economic area,” Godby said. “Probably 60% of this school is on the poverty line or below, so that is one thing that the Eagles Nest kids do.”
According to Godby, the schools in the Man and Chapmanville areas have their own respective food bags program as well.
Brayden Williamson, one of the students in the Eagles Nest class, as well as a student in the Prayer Club, said he enjoys having the opportunity to give back to his fellow students.
“I think it’s a really good thing because in this county, and in this state, we’ve got a lot of poverty,” Williamson said. “There’s a lot of kids that go without, you know, and I know a lot of them, and it’s sad to know that, but I feel good to be able to give back and help out.”
Devin Hatfield described the program as special.
“I’m sure a lot of schools have situations where you can help with just inside the school and all, but this … well, it does that, but it also goes one step further. We help out the community,” Hatfield said. “We did a food drive where we gave out boxes at Christmas and at Thanksgiving, and I’m really thankful, especially to the faculty, because they’ve let me take my truck and drive to the store to get the boxes and come back. That’s not something you normally find.”
Hatfield added that the response to the program has been positive.
“I’ve not seen anybody think it’s negative,” Hatfield said. “Everybody’s overwhelmingly in favor of it, for sure.”