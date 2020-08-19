LOGAN — The number of cumulative positive coronavirus cases in Logan County has now topped 400.
That’s a significant increase from the slightly over 300 figure one week ago in a county that continues to see a dramatic rise in cases. In the near five months since Logan County recorded its first case of COVID-19 on March 25, the county has now recorded 402 total cases.
Of those, 203 cases are currently active, with 25 hospitalized and 12 have died, and 187 have recovered.
Those numbers reflect the Logan County Health Department’s statistics as of Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday’s increase in cases was only seven from the 395 total reported Monday, which is a significant decrease from past daily highs — on Aug. 14, for example, the department recorded 39 new cases in a single day.
“That’s one of our lowest days in awhile,” said Logan County Health Department Director Steve Browning.
Browning said the majority of the active cases are linked to outbreaks at two facilities within the county.
He did not name those facilities.
“Hopefully, that is contained and doesn’t go much beyond that, and I’m hoping that our numbers will continue to descend,” Browning said.
Statewide, there have been a total of 8,731 cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Of those, 1,830 are currently active and 164 deaths have been recorded.
For more information regarding testing and other resources, contact the Logan County Health Department at 304-792-8630.