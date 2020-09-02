CHARLESTON — West Virginia American Water has announced the recipients of its seventh annual Firefighting Support Grant program. This year, the company will provide more than $28,000 in financial assistance to 30 fire departments and emergency management agencies located within the company’s service area.
“Now more than ever, our local fire departments need funding for community protection and emergency response efforts across West Virginia,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. “We’re honored to continue this program with a record number of recipients in 2020. We stand in support of the selfless first responders who keep our customers, employees and families safe every day.”
The program covers a variety of fire department expenses associated with personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training and related activities to support community fire protection. A team of West Virginia American Water employees selected the grant recipients through a rigorous screening and application review process.
In Logan County, the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department was awarded $870 for the purchase of water hose equipment.