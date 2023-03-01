Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

wv capitol BLOX.jpg
Buy Now

The West Virginia State Capitol is pictured.

 File photo | HD Media

CHARLESTON — West Virginia was awarded over $1.7 million as a recipient of the Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program last week to prevent guns from getting in the wrong hands.

The Justice Department announced the 49 awards from the program — an investment of over $231 million — to states, territories and the District of Columbia on Feb. 14.

