LOGAN — The West Virginia Child Advocacy Network (WVCAN) has released its statewide data for the 2019 fiscal year.
The data in the report reflects service from West Virginia’s 21 Child Advocacy Centers (CACs), which provided official service to 43 of 55 counties in the state. A CAC provides a safe, child-friendly facility where child protection, criminal justice and child treatment professionals work together to investigate abuse, hold offenders accountable and help children heal.
This past fiscal year, West Virginia CACs served 4,544 new children — a 58% increase in the past five years. Locally, the Logan-Mingo Child Advocacy Center saw 214 children.
Thirty-three percent of the children served by Logan-Mingo Child Advocacy Center were under the age of 6. Most of the children served by Logan-Mingo Child Advocacy Center were there because of allegations of sexual abuse and physical abuse.
Ninety-three percent of the children served at the Logan-Mingo Child Advocacy Centers alleged abuse by a known caretaker, guardian or parent.
Caregivers were surveyed after receiving services, and 96% agreed “If I knew anyone else who was dealing with a situation like the one my family faced, I would tell that person about the center.”
Executive Director Beth Cook reported that the first six-session cycle of Healthy GrandFamilies was completed in January 2020 in the Matewan area. The second cycle is scheduled to begin in Williamson on March 3, 2020.
The Healthy Grandfamilies program is a program that allows community agencies to partner together to provide services to grandparents that are providing care for their grandchildren. For more information on the program, contact the Logan Center at 304-792-6261.