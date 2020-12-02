HUNTINGTON — West Virginia children are spending more time separated from family than any other children in the country.
The Imprint, formerly the Chronicle for Social Change, released its annual “Who Cares” report this week which compiles state and federal data to analyze foster care in the U.S.
For the first year, the report includes how long a child is separated from family — whether it be blood, kin or adoptive.
On average, West Virginia children spend 4.8 days separated from family — the highest rate in America. The rate is 10 times higher than children in bordering Maryland. Despite the increased use of relatives and decreased use of congregate care in many states’ foster care systems nationwide, family separation has grown by 10% since the start of the decade. The average number of days that children spent outside the care of their own families increased from 1 in 2010 to 1.1 in 2019.
West Virginia has reduced its use of congregate care in recent years, dropping from 24% of all youth in care to 16%. But for two years now, the rate has not reduced.
Only 20% of all youth in care are placed with relatives in paid placements and at the start of 2020 when the data was collected, relative foster homes were down as was the number of relatives with active placements in the Mountain State.
The Department of Health and Human Resources is working to reduce the state’s reliance on congregate care. In 2013, the state began working with the U.S. Department of Justice to improve the system.
The Legislature has passed two major reform bills over the past two sessions. This year, the state Legislature passed a bill that raised the payment for foster parents, including kinship.
The federal government has also taken the stance of keeping families together. The Family First Prevention Services Act, signed in 2018 by President Donald Trump, incentives family preservation and reduced federal funding for institutions/congregate care stays. West Virginia officials said they were ahead of the game when it came to implementing the new guidelines under Family First, in part because of working with the DOJ.