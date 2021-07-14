HUNTINGTON — West Virginia is partnering once again with the Dollywood Foundation to provide approximately 258,000 books this summer to public schoolchildren entering first, second or third grade.
The West Virginia Blue Ribbon Book Club is a partnership of the West Virginia Department of Education, the June Harless Center for Rural Educational Research and Development at Marshall University and the Dollywood Foundation, American superstar Dolly Parton’s nonprofit.
The Blue Ribbon Book Club will provide early learners with a small library of high-quality books. Shipments will begin with two books shipped to West Virginia children over the next several weeks and two additional books shipped by mid- to late July.
Teachers will also receive these books before the start of their school year so they may create lessons during the school year based on the readings.
“This year, we were able to expand the program to include our third-graders, which means more books in the hands of our youngest learners,” said Clayton Burch, state superintendent, in a release. “The program continues to be the only one of its kind in the nation, and as a result, West Virginia children are growing up with a love for reading and learning. Now, more than ever, there is great benefit when we extend learning and family engagement, and the Dollywood Foundation and Marshall University’s June Harless make it all possible.”
In conjunction with the Book Club, the WVDE has posted complementary family engagement resources on its website and will feature commercials on its West Virginia Public Broadcasting program, “Education Station.”
A lineup of “celebrity readers” on the website also will participate in the Book Club. These notable West Virginians introduce various Book Club selections, and families are encouraged to watch the “celebrity reader” and family resource videos once the books are delivered to the children’s homes.
Tarabeth Heineman, executive director of the Harless Center, said the book program is an amazing opportunity for West Virginia families. She credits the growth of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in West Virginia to recently retired center leader Stan Maynard.
To learn more about the West Virginia Blue Ribbon Book Club, visit wvde.us/blueribbonbooks.