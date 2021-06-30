LOGAN — The annual West Virginia Freedom Festival kicks off this Wednesday in downtown Logan.
This year’s festival returns to a somewhat more normal form compared to last year, which was extensively scaled back due to the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 festival features a packed schedule of events that will include music, entertainment, food vendors and carnival rides.
Foreigner tribute band Double Vision and Scraps the Hobo Clown return from last year. Also as usual, Gambill Amusements from Buckhannon will provide the carnival attractions.
Friday night will see Michael Jackson tribute act, Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience, take the stage. Headlining the festival this year on Saturday night will be North Carolina-based country music band Parmalee.
This year’s festival adds an extra fifth day on Sunday, July 4. That day is being billed as the “Day of Faith and Freedom,” as the schedule will feature two services from local churches downtown.
The full schedule of events:
Wednesday, June 30: Royalty Night
- 6 p.m. — Carnival and select booth vendors open
- 5:45 p.m. — Prayer on the main stage
- 6-7 p.m. — Crowning on the main stage of the Freedom Festival Firework Queens
- 7:15-8:15 p.m. — One Horse Town band on the main stage
- 8:30-10 p.m. — Hutchinson Brothers band on the main stage
- 6-10 p.m. — Music and karaoke at the State Office Building lot with Sam Rose
Thursday, July 1: Healthcare Hero Night
- 5:45 p.m. — Prayer on the main stage and opening of Gold Rush Gem Sifting and Rock Wall
- 6-10 p.m. — Music and karaoke at the State Office Building lot with Sam Rose
- 6 p.m. — Booths and carnival opens; Scraps the Hobo Clown in downtown all evening
- 6-7:30 p.m. — Camron Owsley opens for Corey Stephenson on the main stage
- 6 p.m. — Circus Incredible Show on Honaker lot
- 6 p.m. — Dragons Walk through downtown Logan (strolling act)
- 6 p.m. — Rowdy Rooster drives through downtown (strolling act)
- 7 p.m. — Lincoln County Cloggers performance in front of State Office Building
- 7:30-8:30 p.m. — Healthcare Hero Salute on main stage (T-shirts)
- 8 p.m. — Duck Enterprises duck race show in front of McCormick’s
- 8 p.m. — Dragons Walk through downtown Logan (strolling act)
- 8 p.m. — Rowdy Rooster drives through downtown (strolling act)
- 8:30 p.m. — Lincoln County Cloggers performance in front of State Office Building
- 8:30-10 p.m. — Double Vision (Foreigner tribute) band on main stage
- 10 p.m. — Duck Enterprises duck race show in front of McCormick’s
- 10 p.m. — Dragons Walk through downtown Logan (strolling act)
- 10 p.m. — Rowdy Rooster drives through downtown (strolling act)
- 10 p.m. — Circus Incredible Show on Honaker lot
Friday, July 2: Coal Night
- 5:45 p.m. — Prayer on the main stage and opening of Gold Rush Gem Sifting and Rock Wall
- 6-10 p.m. — Music and karaoke at the State Office Building lot with Sam Rose
- 6 p.m. — Booths and carnival opens; Scraps the Hobo Clown in downtown all evening
- 6-6:45 p.m. — Currytones band on main stage
- 6 p.m. — Duck Enterprises duck race show in front of McCormick’s
- 6 p.m. — Circus Incredible Show on Honaker lot
- 6 p.m. — Dragons Walk through downtown Logan (strolling act)
- 6 p.m. — Rowdy Rooster drives through downtown (strolling act)
- 7-7:45 p.m. — Hammer Down band on main stage
- 8-8:30 p.m. — Coal salute on main stage (coal T-shirts available)
- 8 p.m. — Duck Enterprises duck race show in front of McCormick’s
- 8 p.m. — Circus Incredible Show on Honaker lot
- 8 p.m. — Dragons Walk through downtown Logan (strolling act)
- 8 p.m. — Rowdy Rooster drives through downtown (strolling act)
- 8:30-10 p.m. — Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience on main stage
- 10 p.m. — Duck Enterprises duck race show in front of McCormick’s
- 10 p.m. — Circus Incredible Show on Honaker lot
- 10 p.m. — Dragons Walk through downtown Logan (strolling act)
- 10 p.m. — Rowdy Rooster drives through downtown (strolling act)
Saturday, July 3: Military Salute Night
- 4:45 p.m. — Prayer on the main stage and opening of Gold Rush Gem Sifting and Rock Wall
- 5-6 p.m. — Freedom Street band on main stage
- 6-10 p.m. — Music and karaoke at the State Office Building lot with Sam Rose
- 6 p.m. — Booths and carnival opens; Scraps the Hobo Clown in downtown all evening
- 6:15-7:45 p.m. — Audio Outlaws band on main stage
- 6 p.m. — Duck Enterprises duck race show in front of McCormick’s
- 6 p.m. — Circus Incredible Show on Honaker lot
- 6 p.m. — Dragons Walk through downtown Logan (strolling act)
- 6 p.m. — Rowdy Rooster drives through downtown (strolling act)
- 8-8:30 p.m. — Military salute on main stage and City of Logan Veterans Medals
- 8 p.m. — Duck Enterprises duck race show in front of McCormick’s
- 8 p.m. — Circus Incredible Show on Honaker lot
- 8 p.m. — Dragons Walk through downtown Logan (strolling act)
- 8 p.m. — Rowdy Rooster drives through downtown (strolling act)
- 8:30-10 p.m. — Parmalee band on main stage
- 10 p.m. — Duck Enterprises duck race show in front of McCormick’s
- 10 p.m. — Circus Incredible Show on Honaker lot
- 10 p.m. — Dragons Walk through downtown Logan (strolling act)
- 10 p.m. — Rowdy Rooster drives through downtown (strolling act)
- 10:15 p.m. — Fireworks — shot from two locations
Sunday, July 4: Day of Faith and Freedom
- 1 p.m. — Gambill Amusement Carnival opens and booth vendors open
- noon-2 p.m. — Church service on main stage with Abundant Life Worship Center
- 2 p.m. — Lincoln County Cloggers on main stage
- 2 p.m. — Duck Enterprises duck race show in front of McCormick’s
- 2 p.m. — Dragons Walk through downtown Logan (strolling act)
- 2 p.m. — Rowdy Rooster drives through downtown (strolling act)
- 3 p.m. — Circus Incredible Show on Honaker lot
- 3-5 p.m. — Church service on main stage with Word of Life Church
- 6 p.m. — Circus Incredible Show on Honaker lot
- 6 p.m. — Lincoln County Cloggers on main stage
- 6 p.m. — Duck Enterprises duck race show in front of McCormick’s
- 6 p.m. — Dragons Walk through downtown Logan (strolling act)
- 6 p.m. — Rowdy Rooster drives through downtown (strolling act)
- 8 p.m. — Duck Enterprises duck race show in front of McCormick’s
- 8 p.m. — Circus Incredible Show on Honaker lot
- 6:30-7:30 p.m. — Brayden Williamson Band on main stage
- 8 p.m. — Dragons Walk through downtown Logan (strolling act)
- 8 p.m. — Rowdy Rooster drives through downtown (strolling act)
- 8-10 p.m. — The Moron Brothers on main stage