LOGAN — The City of Logan wrapped up its 22nd year of the West Virginia Freedom Festival this past Sunday.
According to Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti, this year marked the second time in the festival’s history the city held events on a Sunday, which city leaders decided to do since the Fourth of July holiday fell on that day.
There wasn’t much this year’s festival didn’t offer over the five-day span. Carnival rides and attractions were provided by Gambill Amusements from Buckhannon, and Circus Incredible held shows on the Honaker Funeral Home lot.
In the front lot of the West Virginia State Building downtown, festivalgoers could participate in karaoke. Near McCormick’s, attendees could climb a rock wall or win a prize by doing a number of pullups within a certain amount of time. At the same location was the Great American Duck Race from Deming, New Mexico, racing live mallard ducks for prizes.
Strolling act Rowdy Rooster drove throughout the streets and interacted with people along the way. Scraps the Hobo Clown, portrayed by Nicholas Gatrell, made his return this year to offer “used cola” and other comical surprises.
Along Stratton Street were a variety of food vendors, including Retro Street Grill, Tropical Sno, the Shrine Club of Logan and Dem 2 Brothers & A Grill BBQ from Charleston.
Other booths included the Gideons (who handed out free Bibles), the West Virginia Army National Guard, an airbrushing business and Diamond Jim’s Mobile Olde Tyme Photo Studio and Indian Loft from Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
The all-hydraulic main stage was new to the festival. Provided by United Sound & Electronics from Bridgeport, the stage stayed busy for four of the five days with a variety of events and music acts.
The festival kicked off Wednesday, June 30, with a prayer by Pastor Charlie Abraham, followed by the crowning of the Freedom Firework Queens, who are selected based off of their fundraising efforts for the festival. Local bands One Horse Town and the Hutchinson Brothers performed.
Thursday, July 1, known as “Small Business Award Night,” was marked by heavy rainfall throughout the day and everything other than the food vendors moved inside the historic Coalfield Jamboree theater on Main Street.
Following performances by Camron Owsley and Corey Stephenson, 30 city businesses were presented with $1,000 checks from the city that were funded by money from the CARES Act. After that, Foreigner tribute band Double Vision, who made their Freedom Festival debut in 2020, performed classic hits like “Feels Like the First Time,” “Urgent” and “I Want to Know What Love Is.”
The rain subsided, and the sun was back out for Friday evening. Following music performances by local band Rick Curry and the Currytones, the 2021 Logan High School baseball team was honored for their state championship win and presented legislative proclamations by Delegate Jordan Bridges and state Sen. Rupie Phillips.
Local band Hammer Down performed, followed by the festival’s annual “Coal Night” celebration, which honors the West Virginia coal industry and local miners.
The main act of the evening was North Carolina-based Michael Jackson tribute act Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience. The band rocked the stage with energetic performances of classic hits like “Thriller,” “Billie Jean” and “Smooth Criminal,” complete with the iconic dance moves made famous by the late King of Pop.
Saturday’s performances included local bands Freedom Street and Audio-Outlaws. The festival’s annual veterans program and military salute included remarks from Charleston attorney and veteran Woody Hill, a 21-gun salute and a flyover of the Vietnam-era UH-1B “Huey” helicopter piloted by Mike Holbrook of Marpat Aviation.
At the conclusion of the program, the Freedom Firework Queens placed medals around each of the veterans’ necks.
Singing the national anthem for the program was 2011 “America’s Got Talent” winner and Logan native Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.
Taking the stage Saturday night was this year’s headline act was North Carolina-based country band Parmalee, known for their 2013 hit “Carolina.” The band played to a packed city block for over an hour, and the evening culminated with a fireworks display.
The final day of the festival, which was called the “Day of Faith and Freedom,” began with two church services on the main stage, by Abundant Life Worship Center and Word of Life church. Following the services, local bluegrass musician and recent Logan High graduate Brayden Williamson performed.
The festival’s final act Sunday evening was the Moron Brothers, a comedy and bluegrass duo from Lexington, Kentucky.