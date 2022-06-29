LOGAN — The streets of downtown Logan were packed with people, vendors, carnival rides and more last week as the West Virginia Freedom Festival returned for its annual five-day series of events.
The festival kicked off at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, with a performance by Brayden Williamson and his band. Headlining the entertainment schedule Tuesday evening was the Hutchinson Brothers Band.
Wednesday saw the crowning of the City of Logan festival queens, along with the festival fundraising queens, who are awarded their crowns based on festival fundraising numbers. Entertainment for the evening included Logan County native Kaitlin Boytek and country music singer Easton Corbin.
Day three of the festival began at 6 p.m. Thursday with an hour-long set by West Virginia-based ‘80s tribute band Hair Supply. Headlining Thursday evening’s entertainment schedule was Foreigner tribute band Double Vision, who returned to the festival for their third year in a row.
Friday’s entertainment began with a set from West Virginia-based band Audio Outlaws. Headlining the evening was Barracuda: America’s Heart Tribute, a tribute band to classic rock band Heart.
Friday also included wrestling entertainment on Main Street.
Saturday, which was the final day of the 2022 West Virginia Freedom Festival, began with a performance by Nashville country recording artist and Naugatuck native Morgan White. Following White’s performance, a military salute was held at the main stage.
The military salute is a staple of the festival every year, but this year’s salute was a bit different. The salute event usually features a flyover by a Vietnam-era Bell UH-1B “Huey” helicopter but this year, it was largely dedicated in memory of the iconic helicopter, which crashed Wednesday, and its six victims.
During the memorial, seven chairs with crosses — six dedicated to the victims of the crash and one dedicated to veterans who are prisoners of war or missing in action — were placed on the stage. City council members, Mayor Serafino Nolletti and festival queens placed flowers in each of the chairs as the names of the victims were called.
Man Mayor Jim Blevins and Chapmanville Mayor Joel McNeely held up a large photo of the helicopter on stage during the entire duration of the salute. Following a tribute to the helicopter played over the speakers, local veterans performed a 21-gun salute.
Performing the National Anthem was Kaitlin Boytek.
Headlining the final night of music entertainment for the festival was LoCash, a Nashville-based country music duo known for songs like “I Know Somebody” and “One Big Country Song.”
Throughout the entire five days of the festival, people attending had numerous options to keep them both entertained and fed. Multiple food vendors were set up along Stratton Street, and carnival rides and booths, provided by Gambill Amusements, were abundant.
Multiple informational booths were also set up both outside and inside the former National Bank of Logan building now owned by David and Crystal Gore. One booth, operated by the Logan County Prevention Coalition, offered free Naloxone (Narcan) training.
All through town, people could also see Buford the Bear making his way through and greeting people along the way, along with a stilt walker who juggled and made balloons. Scraps the Clown was also back this year.
In front of McCormick’s, children could enjoy climbing a rock wall or a show from Professor Bubble Maker. On the lot of Honaker Funeral Home was a circus act by the Royal Legacy Circus and just across the street at the State Building was karaoke provided by Sam Rose.
Of course, the Freedom Festival wouldn’t be complete without fireworks, and the five-day festival came to an end Saturday night with two fireworks displays — one shot from the hospital and the other shot from the water tower.
To see galleries of photos from this year’s West Virginia Freedom Festival, visit www.LoganBanner.com.